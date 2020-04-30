Leftists Call for MSNBC Anchor's Removal After He Reports on Biden Accusation

The hashtag “FireChrisHayes” was trending on Twitter after MSNBC host Chris Hayes covered the sexual assault allegation against presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during his show Wednesday night.

The “All In” host had welcomed New York magazine’s Rebecca Traister to his program to discuss her essay “The Biden Trap,” which criticized the former vice president for not directly addressing the accusation made by a former Senate staffer, Tara Reade.

Although Biden has been interviewed many times since the allegation was brought forward, he has yet to address them, The Hill reported.

“There have been moments, I think for many of us, all of us, when we have heard about accusations against someone that we find ourselves desperately wanting not to believe,” Hayes said.

“But part of the difficult lesson of the MeToo era is not that every accusation is true and everything should be believed on its face, but that you do have to fight yourself when you feel that impulse.”

He added, “You have to do that in order to take seriously what is being alleged, what the evidence is and to evaluate it. And that is the case with the accusation by a woman named Tara Reade against Joe Biden.”

Reade, who worked for Biden from 1992 to 1993, has said Biden kissed, groped and digitally penetrated her during an unwanted sexual advance. However, Biden’s campaign has said the incident “never happened.”

Traister told Hayes that because the former vice president hasn’t directly addressed the accusation himself, the women supporting his candidacy or who want to be his running mate have to answer questions about the allegation for him.

“What this is creating is a kind of a perfect storm where the women who are being asked to support his opponent are now being asked to answer for these charges,” she said, according to NewsBusters.

“In part because of the vacuum created by Joe Biden who is not yet really directly answering these questions, and certainly, not doing what I wish he would, which is to say: ‘Please direct your questions about these allegations to me, and not the women that are out there offering their support to my candidacy.’”

Hayes agreed and said, “The man in question, the nominee, the former vice president, is going to have to address them. And not have Stacey Abrams or anyone else, or Kirsten Gillibrand be the ones to do that.”

Following his segment, however, people quickly started sharing tweets with the hashtag “FireChrisHayes.”

“I will not be watching MSNBC until Chris Hayes publicly apologizes for doing a segment on a noncredible and inconsistent story in primetime,” one user who goes by the name United for the People tweeted.

Legal experts confirm that the allegations against Joe Biden aren’t remotely credible. Chris Hayes factually misrepresented the story on air last night.#FireChrisHayes https://t.co/GqijMM5IFI — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 30, 2020

#FireChrisHayes I’m ALL IN for sending Chris Hayes to FOX NONEWS….seems like he’s become a trump sympathizer. — curiosity 🤚🚴‍♀️🐶🏕🌊🙏✌ (@CKveen) April 30, 2020

I have zero tolerance for Journalistic jokes like @chrislhayes.

My goal from now until election day is to organize to get him fired.#FireChrisHayes — Biden_Brigade (@biden_brigade) April 30, 2020

Another person added that the MSNBC host had “officially endorsed the reelection of the worst president in U.S. history Donald Trump.”

“When you promote National Enquirer style gossip on your network that only seeks to empower Trump, then you are the enemy,” that tweet read.

Journalists like Glenn Greenwald, however, suggested the furor was misplaced.

“Chris Hayes has been one of the media’s most virulent, relentless & arguably effective Trump critics — an all-consuming loathing for the President — but #FireChrisHayes was trending because he covered the sex assault allegations against Biden,” he tweeted. “Shows what MSNBC has cultivated.”

