Leftists Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk Assassination Are Being Fired At a Rapid Rate

Leftists who celebrated the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk are facing serious consequences, with some getting fired from their jobs without ceremony.

Others are being identified and called out, then placed on leave or suspension, according to a running thread that’s keeping count on the social media platform X.

Kirk, 31, was the co-founder of Turning Point USA and was horrifically shot in the neck on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University. Police currently have a suspect named Tyler Robinson, 22, in custody and are still examining his motive.

The popular conservative social media account Libs of TikTok has been dedicated to exposing far-left radicals since its inception. The group has been doing a lot of heavy lifting when it comes to pointing out how much violence and hate are still brewing on the left regarding Kirk.

“Samantha Marengo, a teacher at King Elementary School posted a video online appearing to CELEBRATE Charlie Kirk being ass*ssinated. THIS person teaches YOUR children. Any comment @framinghamps?” one post read.

Samantha Marengo, a teacher at King Elementary School posted a video online appearing to CELEBRATE Charlie Kirk being ass*ssinated. THIS person teaches YOUR children. Any comment @framinghamps? pic.twitter.com/D2vDDGwvyp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2025

Another post said, “AnneMarie Donahue, a teacher at Wachusett Regional High School (@WachusettReg) in MA, posted on her IG saying ‘We’re NOT offering sympathy’ moments after Charlie Kirk was shot. Evil. Any comment @wachusettreg?”

AnneMarie Donahue, a teacher at Wachusett Regional High School (@WachusettReg) in MA, posted on her IG saying “We’re NOT offering sympathy” moments after Charlie Kirk was shot. Evil. Any comment @wachusettreg? pic.twitter.com/J6OnmPurHu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 10, 2025

Republican activist Scott Presler is also creating a database of such behavior and encouraging his followers to send him any examples they see online.

“Another Pennsylvania teacher? Meet Susan Binder of Cocalico High School,” one of Presler’s posts on X read. “‘So yeah, I don’t really care that someone shot him dead.’ ‘F*ck him.’ Susan is living amongst us — this is how she feels about us. Her Facebook is now deleted. Denver, Pennsylvania (Lancaster).”

Another Pennsylvania teacher? Meet Susan Binder of Cocalico High School. “So yeah, I don’t really care that someone shot him dead.” “F*ck him.” Susan is living amongst us — this is how she feels about us. Her Facebook is now deleted. 📍Denver, Pennsylvania (Lancaster) pic.twitter.com/8iETDnukRY — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 12, 2025

“A professor in Utah? Meet Wendell Nielson,” Presler continued. “Posted on September 10th — the day of the assassination. ‘Kirk is neither a martyr nor a hero, he is a cause [of the violence].’ Utah Valley University. Salt Lake Community College.”

A professor in Utah? Meet Wendell Nielson. Posted on September 10th — the day of the assassination. “Kirk is neither a martyr nor a hero, he is a cause [of the violence].” 📍Utah Valley University

📍Salt Lake Community College pic.twitter.com/5H1wOT5Sku — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 13, 2025

Time published an article on Friday entitled “From Firings to the Threat of Deportation: Commenters Deemed Offensive After Charlie Kirk’s Death Face Consequences.”

They story highlighted the firing of Matthew Dowd by MSNBC for his horribly absurd comments about Kirk’s death along with several other examples, from teachers, to sports writers, and even writers for DC Comics.

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn called attention to an assistant dean at Middle Tennessee State University and got her fired for having “zero sympathy” by suggesting Kirk had it coming, according to USA Today.

A Virginia anesthesiologist lost her job for an “inappropriate” post related to Kirk once her hospital discovered it on Thursday morning, Fox News reported.

In addition, the NFL’s Carolina Panthers fired a member of the team’s communications department for his “insensitive” post on the matter.

These are just a few examples of the hate — and the consequences — of celebrating the bloody assassination of a young husband and father, who was simply sharing his political points of view.

If you stoke division like this through anger, loathing, and resentment, it simply cannot be ignored.

If conservatives celebrated the death of a prominent liberal activist and encouraged more murder, people would call the police to send SWAT teams after them.

There would be calls for their imprisonment, and prosecutors would be waiting in the wings to file hate crime charges.

Losing your job probably isn’t the worst thing that can happen to you.

Some may argue it’s protected free speech — and at the end of the day — it is. Employers, however, are allowed to terminate employees if their public behavior reflects badly on them. This certainly seems to qualify.

And forget about the threat of losing your job. They never should have posted these things out of basic human decency. That sentiment, however, is in very short supply on the left these days.

Expect the hate to grow as more people get fired, and for things in America to get much worse before they get better.

