Leftists have accused Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey of “flirting with alt-right darlings” after he appeared on “The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast” on Sunday.

McConaughey appeared on the Canadian psychologist’s podcast to discuss McConaughey’s new book, “Greenlights,” which was published in October.

The actor actually told Peterson that the psychologist’s lectures on humility and vulnerability inspired him to write the book.

“Many of the things you said I had been thinking about, but I heard you putting them into words and contexts, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s what I’m talking about, that’s what I’m trying to get to,'” McConaughey said.

“And a lot of it goes back to talk about self-determination, which we’ve talked a lot about. Self-authoring.

TRENDING: Louisiana AG Confirms Arrest of Dem Councilman in Alleged Voter Fraud Scheme

“You see a lot of those threads through my book. Maybe in a different way, in a more folksy way. But a lot of what you’ve said gave me confidence to go, ‘I’m going to put my story on paper.'”

McConaughey and Peterson also talked about cancel culture in terms of comedian Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct scandal.

Do you think McConaughey is unfairly being targeted by the left? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (801 Votes) 2% (15 Votes)

A day after The New York Times published five women’s allegations of sexual misconduct against the comedian in November 2017, C.K. admitted that “these stories are true,” The Washington Post reported.

C.K. was then dropped by his publicist, Netflix, FX and HBO, while the film he directed and starred in was scrapped.

“When I see someone like Louis C.K., for example, pilloried terribly, I think, ‘Well, yeah he did some things that were unseemly’ — certainly even by his own standards, obviously,” Peterson said.

“Well, there’s plenty of people who do unseemly things, but not, but very few of them are as masterful a comedian as Louis C.K. So do we want to lose him because he’s flawed?”

McConaughey said that Peterson was leaning into “cancel culture.”

“You know, in the name of rehabilitation, we have to have a world in which we are able to grow and evolve, if that’s what we’re trying to do,” McConaughey said.

RELATED: Betty White Is Turning 99 and Fans Will Love What She Has Planned

“I’m not for repeat offenders or tyrants, but if someone screws up and they have sincere, they sincerely want retribution, I think it’s fair to give.”

Following his interview, the Daily Beast published an article outlining how McConaughey had been “flirting with alt-right darlings.”

The actor has also appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and told the BBC in 2017 that Hollywood should give Trump a break. He has also made controversial public musings about those on the far left.

“We need liberals, what I don’t think we need is illiberals,” McConaughey told “Good Morning Britain” in December, according to Deadline.

“What I don’t think some liberals see is they’re being cannibalized by the illiberals.

“There are extremes on both sides that I think are unfair … the extreme left and extreme right completely illegitimize the other side.

“They exaggerate the other side’s stance into an irrational state that makes no sense. That’s not fair.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.