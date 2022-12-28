Leftists Come Unglued with Kyle Rittenhouse's Special Christmas Message in Latest Legal Battle

Kyle Rittenhouse is still driving the left crazy.

Readers will remember that Rittenhouse, now 19, was acquitted last year in the self-defense shooting deaths of two men who attacked him during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the blighted summer of 2020. He was also acquitted of wounding a third man.

Now, Rittenhouse is defending himself in a civil lawsuit related to the case, and he’s coming under attack all over again.

The latest front is a fundraising page Rittenhouse established to fight a lawsuit filed last year by John Huber, the father of Anthony Huber.

Rittenhouse shot and killed the younger Huber, a man with a record of violent felonies, after Huber attacked him with a skateboard on Aug. 25, 2020.

After Rittenhouse was acquitted of the shootings in November 2021, Huber’s parents, John Huber and Karen Bloom, released a statement that declared justice had not been done and vowed to pursue the case in civil court through the lawsuit they filed in August of 2021.

“We are heartbroken and angry that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in his criminal trial for the murder of our son Anthony Huber,” the statement said, according to CBS News. “Make no mistake: our fight to hold those responsible for Anthony’s death accountable continues in full force. Neither Mr. Rittenhouse nor the Kenosha police who authorized his bloody rampage will escape justice. Anthony will have his day in court.”

The lawsuit, in which only John Huber is named as a plaintiff, names numerous officials in the city of Kenosha and surrounding political jurisdictions, as well as Rittenhouse himself. It alleges, among other things, racial discrimination, conspiracy to deprive Americans of constitutional rights, violation of First Amendment rights and wrongful death.

Oddly enough, it mentions nothing about the right of a young man to protect his own life amid a mob of arsonists and looters who were in the process of destroying a city (a scene that replayed itself too many times across the country during the 2020 summer after the death of counterfeiting suspect George Floyd in Minneapolis that May).

On Saturday, Rittenhouse posted a Christmas Eve “thank you” to those who have donated to his crowdfunding effort on the website Givesendgo.

Thank you to everyone who has sent prayers, donations, and kind messages they really mean a lot especially during this Christmas season. Any amount helps fight this lawsuit which is an attack on our God given right to self defense. https://t.co/8VSnVFoagc — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) December 24, 2022

“Thank you to everyone who has sent prayers, donations, and kind messages they really mean a lot especially during this Christmas season,” Rittenhouse wrote. “Any amount helps fight this lawsuit which is an attack on our God given right to self defense.”

For leftists, of course, that was like waving a red flag in front of a bull. “Christmas season,” “God” and “self-defense” in one Twitter post — and a Twitter post by a man who’s been vilified by liberals from now-President Joe Biden to NBA star LeBron James to the talking heads of the liberal media.

And the social media smears started:

You make me wish there really is a hell of everlasting flame. You wouldn’t have to wait in line long getting in. — Bob Brockett (@bobbrockett1) December 26, 2022

most people are gifting on Christmas…Kyle the killer, he grifts…. — dave_shebroe The Clubhouse (@shebroe_dave) December 24, 2022

You’re not in prison. Why do you still need money from people you don’t work for? Do you still live with mommy? — Merry Christmas – Bill (@tree_falcon) December 25, 2022

And then, of course, there are the liberal theologians — the kind who treat the Bible the way former Justice Anthony Kennedy or Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated the Constitution: It says whatever they want it to say, whenever they want it to say it.

There is a problem with your statement. GOD never gave us that “right”. He tells us not to in multiple parts of the scripture including to turn the other cheek and most importantly tells us God will be the avenger. So, stop playing God people and putting words in His mouth! — Rocco Fallon (@TheRoccoFallon) December 27, 2022

Fortunately for Rittenhouse — and for American society as a whole — he had plenty, plenty of supporters, too.

I didn’t realize you were on Twitter til today. Merry Christmas! Glad everything worked out with your trial. Best wishes to you and your family this holiday! — Nick Buziak (@LegitSpit420) December 26, 2022

You did great @ThisIsKyleR — Chris Stoddard (@stoddard2020) December 27, 2022

MERRY CHRISTMAS KYLEWe support you and have your back and ALWAYS WILL!!! — leelee22MAGA AMERICAN! (@leeleeraider70) December 24, 2022

Now, to any honest human being who watched the video of Rittenhouse’s actions on the night of the Kenosha riots, it was obvious what was happening. The then-17-year-old was being attacked by grown men, with the clear intent to harm him.

His plea was not only self-defense, it was as self-evident as the truths enshrined in the Declaration of Independence. And this isn’t just Rittenhouse’s fight. It’s the fight of every American who cares about liberty.

Because Rittenhouse represented one thing leftists — including an evidently warped prosecutor — cannot abide: An individual who takes responsibility for his own life and his own actions even, if need be, in the face of literal mob violence.

He’s going to keep driving them crazy, and if there are more like him in the years to come, the country will be better for it.

