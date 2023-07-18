Leftists Enraged After Country Star Jason Aldean Torches Blue Cities in New Music Video: 'Try That in a Small Town'

Liberals have been apoplectic over country star Jason Aldean’s song in which he blasts the left’s urban lawlessness and celebrates small towns where dangerous behavior is not tolerated.

The lyrics of the tune, titled “Try That in a Small Town,” begin with a panoply of attacks on civility and law and order that some on the left think are “cool,” including sucker-punching people on the sidewalk, carjacking old ladies, robbing liquor stores, spitting on cops and burning the U.S. flag.

“Well, try that in a small town,” Aldean sings in the chorus, adding:

See how far ya make it down the road.

’Round here, we take care of our own.

You cross that line, it won’t take long.

For you to find out, I recommend you don’t

Try that in a small town.

Aldean’s song goes on to note that folks in small towns are for law and order, they are armed and they are “good ol’ boys, raised up right.”

The country star, who is a vocal conservative, warns leftists, “If you’re looking for a fight, try that in a small town.”

The video for “Try That in a Small Town” was released Friday.

Conservatives praised it as a refreshing takedown of the left’s soft-on-crime attitude.

Jason Aldean just released an absolutely epic music video for the song “Try That In a Small Town” that rips into the left-wing riots, soft on crime governance in cities, gun control, and other leftist degradation. pic.twitter.com/dUYzGbnvc6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 17, 2023

Love the song and video, this isn’t the same country I served 14 yrs for, I hope somehow we find our way back. — Brian (@BMCarr02) July 14, 2023

Best song in a long time. — MAGA American Melinda Jane (@Melinda_Jane22) July 14, 2023

Leftists, however, were furious over the video.

Woke Twitter user Jim Stewartson’s Monday tweet was typical of the extremist, hyperbolic, left-wing lines of attack, calling the video “racist” and “white nationalist” and howling that it glorifies guns.

In Stewartson’s estimation, it is “dangerous” because it is “encouraging” white people to “exact summary justice” on black people and others.

“This is one of the most dangerous, irresponsible videos from a mainstream artist I have ever seen. @Jason_Aldean is openly radicalizing his fans into white nationalist vigilante violence,” Stewartson bleated in his tweet.

“Everyone associated with greenlighting this should be ashamed,” he continued, directing his comment to label BMG. “Your artist is intentionally dividing Americans against each other and ENCOURAGING the viewer to exact summary justice on people who ‘try that in a small town’ who happen to be Black or a caricature of the ‘left.’

“Aldean goes on to invoke images of weapons of war in conjunction with his incitement. Music should be inspirational, but should not be used to inspire aggrieved white men to usher in a second civil war. You should take this down — everywhere.”

This is one of the most dangerous, irresponsible videos from a mainstream artist I have ever seen. @Jason_Aldean is openly radicalizing his fans into white nationalist vigilante violence.@BMG @BMG_US Everyone associated with greenlighting this should be ashamed. Your artist is… https://t.co/FgYT2DwVZV pic.twitter.com/YqkV1oBrpp — Jim Stewartson, Anti-disinfo activist 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙 (@jimstewartson) July 17, 2023

Of course, neither the song nor the video features any “racist” or “white nationalist” rhetoric or images. In fact, the crimes included in the video are perpetrated mostly by white people.

Leftist podcaster Bryan Combs agreed with the claim that Aldean was “advocating for gun violence.”

“These are the lyrics to the (atrocious) new Jason Aldean song. Any radio station that plays this should be ashamed. It’s 2023 and we have a ‘country musician’ out here advocating for gun violence, and to make matters worse Aldean was on stage during the Vegas mass shooting,” Combs piously lectured.

These are the lyrics to the (atrocious) new Jason Aldean song. Any radio station that plays this should be ashamed. It’s 2023 and we have a “country musician” out here advocating for gun violence, and to make matters worse Aldean was on stage during the Vegas mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/WiouZGg2Gw — That One Show With Bryan Combs (@ThatOneShowBC) July 17, 2023

Anti-gun nut Shannon Watts also attacked Aldean for his pro-Second Amendment stance.

.@Jason_Aldean – who was on-stage during the mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert in 2017 that killed 60 people and wounded over 400 more – has recorded a song called “Try That In A Small Town” about how he and his friends will shoot you if you try to take their guns. pic.twitter.com/hWGdEgS33v — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 17, 2023

It is interesting that these leftists have such a laser-sharp focus on “guns” because Aldean mentions the word only once in the whole song. The video also does not dwell on firearms, except in the few crime videos that show criminals using them against people.

No, what irks the left the most is that Jason Aldean is right.

Big blue cities are devolving into crime-ridden states of nature where it is everyone for himself. If you want to compare Democrat-run cities to entertainment, you’d have to choose the violent “Purge” movies as your model.

The left knows this. But they don’t want you to know this.

But, as Aldean says, you better not “try that” in a small town.

