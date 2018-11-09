Leftists Enraged at White Women for Voting for Cruz

If you were looking for a dramatic Senate contest, Cruz vs. O’Rourke in Texas covered all the bases.

It began as a fairly tepid race, with incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz largely ignoring challenger Rep. Robert “Beto” O’Rourke for months. It turned into a hotly contested, nationally watched race once the GOP realized O’Rourke was resonating with, and exciting, voters in the Lone Star State.

Reminiscent of the celebrity infatuation in 2008 with another Democrat, then-Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois, black-and-white “Beto” signs and shirts showed up not only in Texas, but across the country.

But even in the face of the media fawning over O’Rourke, an 11th-hour endorsement from singer Beyonce, O’Rourke’s $30 million fundraising edge, and high voter turnout in liberal jurisdictions such as Harris County, Cruz pulled off a victory by 50.9 percent to 48.3 percent of the vote.

O’Rourke has Irish roots, Cruz has Cuban roots. Despite Cruz’s being Hispanic, though, a favored identity group in the view of liberals, the left is insulting “white women” for voting for the sitting senator.

According to NBC News, 59 percent of white women voted for Cruz and not for O’Rourke, a fact that left many liberals unhappy.

White women helped elect Trump, and now helped elect Ted Cruz. Extremely disappointing, but not surprising pic.twitter.com/onXRt3HMw0 — Liz (@lizlamorte) November 7, 2018

White women… we need to talk. I’m not referring solely to the 59% that voted for Ted Cruz nor the 53% that voted for Trump. I’m speaking to the “feminists” too. You all need to start holding yourselves accountable in your feminism. Because this is inexplicable. pic.twitter.com/uxWWtve0lJ — M🐉 (@poeticgf) November 7, 2018

I know we talk endlessly about white women but WTF is wrong with Black men? 16 percent voted for ted Cruz and 13 percent voted for trump in 2016. That’s too high a number for y’all not to get side eyed too 🤦🏾‍♀️👀 https://t.co/rTW4g8CXjB — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) November 7, 2018

White women: footsoldiers of the patriarchy.Brian Kemp: 76%Ted Cruz: 59%Ron DeSantis: 51% pic.twitter.com/1RTZlppkiZ — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) November 7, 2018

They just hung on by their fingernails. WHY did 59% of WHITE WOMEN vote for #TedCruz?? Women HAVE TO VOTE their interests, not follow their husbands! https://t.co/u5mOiJtntY — Ann Marie Hoff (@Annimallover) November 7, 2018

Ted Cruz couldn’t be whiter if that cow were made of mayonnaise pic.twitter.com/D8iM4fjGIH — George Ciccariello-Maher (@ciccmaher) November 7, 2018

White people re-elected Ted Cruz. If there’s a better argument for the abolition of whiteness, I haven’t beard it. — George Ciccariello-Maher (@ciccmaher) November 7, 2018

It’s something of a trend among many on the left not to accept women’s choices when those choices do not align with liberal policies or candidates.

Groups such the Women’s March and Time’s Up claim to support all women, but when they encounter women who think differently from themselves, their attitudes quickly change.

Travon Free, a comedian who has worked on Samantha Bee’s TBS show “Full Frontal,” tweeted Tuesday night: “Black women voted 95% for Beto. White women did what white women do.”

Black women voted 95% for Beto. White women did what white women do. #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/EYHnBcE5mw — Travon Free (@Travon) November 7, 2018

That prompted a response from The Daily Wire’s editor-in-chief, Ben Shapiro.

So when black women vote 95% for a candidate, that’s just good sense. When white women vote 71% for Cruz, that’s sectarian partisanship. Okay, dude. https://t.co/CfgeR9UYDq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 7, 2018

Despite the sentiments on Twitter voiced by the left, Cruz reaffirmed his commitment to all Texans in a conciliatory victory speech Tuesday night, saying:

“Millions across this state were inspired by (O’Rourke’s) campaign.

They didn’t prevail, and I am grateful the people of Texas chose a different path. But let me say to all of those who worked on his campaign, all of those who were inspired, that I am your senator as well. My responsibility is to represent every Texan.”

Cruz added: “We saw a $100 million race with Hollywood coming in against the state, with the national media coming in against the state. But all the money in the world was no match for the good people of Texas and their hard work.”

