Leftists Furious at CBS's Gayle King After She Recounts Sitting Next to Fox's Jesse Watters on a Flight

Democrats and their establishment media allies created this monster by relentlessly demonizing President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Now, they have no choice but to feed that monster lest it devour them.

Monday on the social media platform Instagram, journalist Gayle King, co-host of “CBS Mornings,” incurred the wrath of unhinged leftists when she posted a photo of herself smiling while seated on an airplane next to Jesse Watters, host of Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Shockingly — at least to those froth-at-the-mouth leftists who hate everything — King treated Watters like a human being.

“Two TV people from competing networks walk on to a plane and to the surprise of them both, they’re seated right next to each other for over four hours,” King wrote.

Then, the CBS host committed the cardinal sin of refusing to validate leftists’ hate-filled fantasies about conservatives.

“How did it go? Speaking for @jessewatters here: A good time was had by all! Hi, Jesse…saving your number!” King added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking)

Are you a fan of Jesse Watters? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (84 Votes) No: 6% (5 Votes)

Suffice it to say that King’s leftist Instagram followers did not appreciate her making nice with Watters.

“Why would you even post this?” one Instagram user wrote.

“I respect and love you, Gayle. Your seat mate, however, is harming our country….” another user wrote.

“This is really not cute at all,” a third user wrote.

To their credit, other Instagram users expressed approval. They called the King-Watters photo “refreshing” and “great to see.” Comments of that kind remind us that hate-filled lunatics, thankfully, still constitute the minority in America.

Alas, as we have seen recently, it is a loud and growing minority.

The assassination of conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk in Utah last month called forth reactions from Democrats that ranged from slanderous to demonic.

Indeed, Democrats’ never-ending stream of anti-Trump lies has filled their unstable supporters’ heads with violent thoughts.

Above all, one feels gratitude to King for showing decency. Amid so much leftist bloodlust, it is good to know when conservatives can distinguish a simple establishment journalist from those who want to murder us.

Hopefully, the monster Democrats created does not now come for King, too.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.