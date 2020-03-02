Leftists Furious After Seeing Pence’s All-Male Task Force, Lose All Hope When They Start To Pray

The left will use any reason to hate on Vice President Mike Pence, Christianity and white males, even during a pandemic.

On Wednesday the vice president shared a photo of his coronavirus task force meeting and MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle was among those who immediately attacked.

“Today we had a very productive meeting of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce in the Situation Room,” Pence tweeted.

“We placed additional travel restrictions on Iran & we are increasing the travel advisory to level 4, urging Americans not to travel to specific regions in Italy & South Korea.”

Today we had a very productive meeting of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce in the Situation Room. We placed additional travel restrictions on Iran & we are increasing the travel advisory to level 4, urging Americans not to travel to specific regions in Italy & South Korea. pic.twitter.com/Npv5ADRijT — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 29, 2020

“Where are the women?” Ruhle replied, as if the vice president has time to worry about making certain every group is represented in order to fight a worldwide virus.

Where are the women? https://t.co/YSMGOmigku — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) March 1, 2020

“Could you dig up one woman at least? Or would ‘Mother’ not allow it?” feminist activist Amy Siskind wrote.

Could you dig up one woman at least? Or would “Mother” not allow it? — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 1, 2020

But the left saved its really vile comments for when a photo of the vice president daring to pray with his team was shared.

“Mike Pence and his coronavirus emergency team praying for a solution. We are so screwed,” New York Times Magazine writer Thomas Chatterton Williams said.

Mike Pence and his coronavirus emergency team praying for a solution. We are so screwed. pic.twitter.com/p020FBIK9J — Thomas Chatterton Williams 🌍 🎧 (@thomaschattwill) March 1, 2020

Americans are safe now.

Mike Pence is gonna pray away

the Coronavirus!#TrumpVirus🤡#KidVicious🖕🏽🙄🖕🏽 https://t.co/l5a86U8tiE — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) February 27, 2020

The problem is not that Pence prays. People can pray and believe in science. The problem is that Pence is not one of those people. His brand of conservative Christianity casts doubt on science in the name of faith. That’s why people are concerned about him. #coronavirus. https://t.co/fA1d4N3aJh — Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons (@GuthrieGF) March 2, 2020

It is a sad day in America when the act of appealing to our Lord for help is seen as worthy of mockery.

It is because many leftists do not comprehend what prayer means to us and what prayer is all about.

We are not praying for God to swoop in and cure the disease for us. We are praying for him to grant our doctors, scientists and researchers the wisdom to fix it.

We are praying for the strength to deal with this crisis and for those who are afflicted to be helped in their struggle.

Many of these people do not believe in God because they have treated him like the genie in the magic lamp in the past, and they did not get what they wanted when they made a wish.

That is not how this works. It has never been how prayer works.

And it is telling that when you see them mock a photo of a group of people praying those people are almost always Christians.

Because rather than going on the attack against them we will pray for them, that someday they find the light of Jesus and be saved.

