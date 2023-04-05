Leftists Get Their Claws Out, Tear CNN's Van Jones to Shreds for What He Said About Trump

Far-left CNN contributor Van Jones shared a rare but sympathetic take about former President Donald Trump on the network Tuesday, and he was shredded by his now side of the aisle over it.

Trump was indicted in New York City following the recommendation of a grand jury in relation to alleged “hush money” payments stemming from old allegations of alleged affairs.

George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the country’s 45th president with 34 crimes he alleged were in relation to the payments. Bragg claimed the money resulted in the falsification of business records.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and struck a defiant tone on Tuesday night that was not unexpected.

What was a surprise was to see there is in fact a human heart beating inside the chest of Jones — a far-left former Obama administration official who gets paid to share his opinions on CNN.

Jones reacted to what was history in the making on Tuesday as a photo of Trump preparing to go to the courthouse was circulating online and on the cable networks.

Trump raised a fist outside of Trump Tower as he headed to his arraignment.

When reacting to the image, Jones said to CNN host Anderson Cooper, “Yeah, he looks sad. He looks sad.”

Van Jones on Trump’s arrest: ‘He looks sad … I don’t like the prison system, so I don’t like this process … doesn’t mean that accountability is not owed, but that is a granddad having a very bad day.’ pic.twitter.com/exs1tw0Eec — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 4, 2023

The liberal pundit continued, “He looks like, um, the weight of it’s hitting him. And you know, just as a human being, I don’t take joy. I don’t like the prison system. I don’t like what it does to people. I don’t like this process.”

“I don’t take any celebration and seeing him looking that way he looks,” Jones concluded. “It now doesn’t mean that accountability is not owed. We don’t know what he’s going to be charged with. There’s a lot more — but at that moment, that is not a conqueror. That is a granddad having a very bad day.”

Jones is of the opinion Trump has done something wrong and he is entitled to feel that way.

Still, his candor was refreshing.

Something too often lost during political discourse is those we disagree with are human. They have families and dreams and are not always motivated by evil.

But naturally, many on the left did not share Jones’ opinion that Trump is human and so the pile-on was predictably vicious:

Oh please Van. Please stop with this.👇 https://t.co/gPIafzWTaX — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 4, 2023

Stop saying this is a somber day, @VanJones68, this is a glorious day where we finally saw proof that no one is above the law in the United States of America #TrumpArrested https://t.co/uAGlU3lewD — Tara Dublin ((Got 𝒱ℯ𝓇𝒾𝒻𝒾ℯ𝒹 in 2016)) (@taradublinrocks) April 4, 2023

has anyone seen Donald Trump do a grandfather-type thing? https://t.co/J4bEoN1IAY — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 5, 2023

We may not be able to count on Twitter working, but we can always count on Van Jones being a damn clown. — Hand of the Queen (@DPMCanty) April 4, 2023

Van Jones is on some clownery, and all to protect is “access”. https://t.co/Sz3zPmV2AH — Rob Fields (@robfields) April 4, 2023

Van Jones…what happened to him? https://t.co/JBXL2uZb3k — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 4, 2023

Seriously, Van Jones!? How he just framed this – this isn’t the take. Preaching to the choir, but if you can’t provide a width depth of context of how we got here – then just sit there. — Paris Jackson (@ParisJacksonTV) April 4, 2023

Shut up Van — Harry A Dunn 🖤 (@libradunn) April 4, 2023

Van can go to hell, we worked a long time to reach this day. https://t.co/NA6jwfyE6V pic.twitter.com/QqV1E9Dq9B — Bad Faith ✝️🐴🇺🇲🌻🇺🇦 (@Jeffdc5) April 4, 2023

The country is so divided that Jones, a Democrat and a CNN contributor, can’t express a sentiment of humanity without a far-left, digital mob coming after him.

Empathy, which Jones undoubtedly displayed in that clip, is not to be permitted.

The country’s far-left is after blood and Jones can either join the mob or be written off as collateral damage.

