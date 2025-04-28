Leftists Gloat About Trump's Third-Tier Seats at Papal Funeral, Silenced When He's Directed to Front Row

President Donald Trump silenced petty, left-wing haters who gloated that he’d be relegated to the third row at Pope Francis’ funeral, pursuant to Vatican protocol.

But when the funeral was broadcast live on Saturday from St. Peter’s Basilica, haters were forced to eat their words after seeing Trump seated in the front row.

In contrast, former President Joe Biden sat in the nosebleed seats — five rows behind Trump.

🚨At Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome, sleepy Joe Biden was seated in the seventh row, distanced from many world leaders and VIPs like Trump, who sat in the front row. Vatican protocol, which often prioritizes seating by diplomatic status and alphabetical order in French, likely… pic.twitter.com/QMwMFY3hzX — Conservative Liberty (@Conservalb) April 26, 2025

As a reminder, Pope Francis died on April 21 at the age of 88 following a stroke.

As the pope of the Catholic Church, he was the spiritual leader of the largest religious denomination in the world.

During his polarizing, 12-year tenure, the pope drew criticism for promoting left-wing agendas — such as open borders and climate alarmism.

Those views put him at odds with Trump, who has vowed to curb the metastatic illegal-immigration crisis ravaging the United States.

Would it have been a bad thing if Trump was on the third row? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 32% (717 Votes) No: 68% (1509 Votes)

The president has also repeatedly slammed climate hysteria as a “scam” — a view shared by many conservatives.

So when the pope’s funeral occurred, Trump’s haters gleefully dunked on him, gloating he’d be relegated to a third-tier seat, pursuant to Vatican protocol.

The Vatican seating protocol prioritizes the pope’s native country (Argentina) and Italy, the headquarters of the Catholic Church, followed by select monarchs and heads of state arranged in French alphabetical order.

Under this arrangement, Trump would have sat in the third row. However, the president somehow secured a prominent, front-row seat — silencing his online hecklers.

It’s odd that leftists gloated about a seating arrangement that was dictated by protocol, as if the Vatican were purposely snubbing Trump.

Donald Trump is reportedly going to be seated in the third row at the funeral tomorrow for Pope Francis. He’s gonna be big mad he’s not up front and center. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/gZVw8KTbhp — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 25, 2025

🚨 NEW: Trump may see himself as the main event, but at Pope Francis’s funeral, he’s reportedly stuck in the third row. Not surprising—it’s no secret the Pope and his people didn’t care for him. If Biden were still president, he’d be up front—where real leaders sit. pic.twitter.com/FO1ho6Iib3 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) April 25, 2025

It’s also absurdly hypocritical that haters who sanctimoniously clutched their pearls whenever Trump dunked on his enemies copied the same behavior they claimed was childish.

As it is, Trump usually comes out on top in these petty, tit-for-tat exercises.

The other disturbing aspect is the vindictive schadenfreude left-wing foghorns take in anything that might humiliate Trump.

The reality is, whenever the American president is publicly scorned, the standing of the United States is diminished. That’s what unpatriotic leftists don’t seem to grasp.

When conservatives criticized Biden for his embarrassing gaffes, it was partly because his actions reflected poorly on the U.S.

That said, to those haters who tried to dunk on Trump over his seating at the pope’s funeral: in your face, losers.

I am watching the funeral of Pope Francis. Every one of the mainstream media have ridiculed President Trump for the past several hours, saying that he was going to be snubbed and placed in the third row. As usual, they were wrong. pic.twitter.com/3vFzWtIfNf — Seahorse (@ShakesandBerry) April 26, 2025

We are now three months into Trump’s second term.

There’s as much anticipation among his supporters for the president to fulfill his bold campaign promises as there is for him to put his haters in their place — just as he did this weekend.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.