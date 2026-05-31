Leftists Host Striptease Fundraiser to Support Antifa Terrorists Behind Shooting at ICE Detention Facility in 2025

Leftists are planning an Oregon “strip club” event to raise money for a group supporting convicted members of an Antifa terrorist cell in Texas.

The Williamette Valley Abolition Project will host a May 31 “Sluts 4 Prairieland Defendants” event in Eugene for the 16 people convicted over a July 2025 shooting at the federal government’s Prairieland Detention Facility for migrants, according to a Friday Instagram announcement.

Seven defendants pleaded guilty to terrorism offenses for aiding the Antifa-aligned group that carried out the attack, while jurors convicted nine others of terrorism, attempted murder, and other offenses in March.

“Come to the roadshow for updates about the prairieland case, stay for the strippers, and then dance your little heart out at the new, super cutty venue at 805 Lincoln!” the post said.

The proceeds will go to DFW Support Committee, a Texas-based group formed to fund the criminals’ legal defense and organize events to convince the public of their supposed innocence.

The Instagram post described the fundraiser as a “masked event” and marked the stripper portion of the night as “21+.”

A federal investigation found that several defendants arrived at the Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado on the night of July 4, kicking off a pre-planned protest that took a violent turn. The mob threw fireworks and vandalized federal property before ringleader Benjamin Song opened fire on a police officer, prosecutors said.

Authorities arrested several at the scene and began searching for others responsible, including Song, who was a fugitive for 11 days.

The case marked the first Department of Justice prosecution explicitly targeting Antifa after President Donald Trump labeled the leftist movement a domestic terrorist organization in September. Those convicted were a mix of on-site participants in the riot and others who helped Song and others try to escape justice.

Two more people face state-level charges in Johnson County for allegedly hindering the investigation into the anti-deportation riot, reports and court records show.

Song and the eight others convicted at trial have yet to be sentenced and have filed motions for acquittal or a new trial, court records show.

“Their motions are attempts to get this Court to act as ‘the thirteenth juror,’ to second guess the jury’s verdict under the guise of legal and factual insufficiency,” the DOJ wrote in an April response to the demands. “Their motions also fail to show any error occurred at trial that would be a miscarriage of justice to let the jury’s verdict stand.”

The DOJ gave jurors more than 200 pieces of evidence, including firearms, surveillance footage, and the Antifa cell’s materials calling for “Peaceful Protest no more,” the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported. The defense initially planned to call up several left-leaning “experts” who downplay Antifa as a threat — but did not end up having any testify.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.