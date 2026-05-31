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Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations detain a protestor wearing an "Antifa" shirt outside a residential building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Feb. 5, 2026.
Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations detain a protestor wearing an "Antifa" shirt outside a residential building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Feb. 5, 2026. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

Leftists Host Striptease Fundraiser to Support Antifa Terrorists Behind Shooting at ICE Detention Facility in 2025

 By Hudson Crozier  May 31, 2026 at 6:30am
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Leftists are planning an Oregon “strip club” event to raise money for a group supporting convicted members of an Antifa terrorist cell in Texas.

The Williamette Valley Abolition Project will host a May 31 “Sluts 4 Prairieland Defendants” event in Eugene for the 16 people convicted over a July 2025 shooting at the federal government’s Prairieland Detention Facility for migrants, according to a Friday Instagram announcement.

Seven defendants pleaded guilty to terrorism offenses for aiding the Antifa-aligned group that carried out the attack, while jurors convicted nine others of terrorism, attempted murder, and other offenses in March.

“Come to the roadshow for updates about the prairieland case, stay for the strippers, and then dance your little heart out at the new, super cutty venue at 805 Lincoln!” the post said.

The proceeds will go to DFW Support Committee, a Texas-based group formed to fund the criminals’ legal defense and organize events to convince the public of their supposed innocence.

The Instagram post described the fundraiser as a “masked event” and marked the stripper portion of the night as “21+.”

A federal investigation found that several defendants arrived at the Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado on the night of July 4, kicking off a pre-planned protest that took a violent turn. The mob threw fireworks and vandalized federal property before ringleader Benjamin Song opened fire on a police officer, prosecutors said.

Authorities arrested several at the scene and began searching for others responsible, including Song, who was a fugitive for 11 days.

The case marked the first Department of Justice prosecution explicitly targeting Antifa after President Donald Trump labeled the leftist movement a domestic terrorist organization in September. Those convicted were a mix of on-site participants in the riot and others who helped Song and others try to escape justice.

Two more people face state-level charges in Johnson County for allegedly hindering the investigation into the anti-deportation riot, reports and court records show.

Song and the eight others convicted at trial have yet to be sentenced and have filed motions for acquittal or a new trial, court records show.

“Their motions are attempts to get this Court to act as ‘the thirteenth juror,’ to second guess the jury’s verdict under the guise of legal and factual insufficiency,” the DOJ wrote in an April response to the demands. “Their motions also fail to show any error occurred at trial that would be a miscarriage of justice to let the jury’s verdict stand.”

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The DOJ gave jurors more than 200 pieces of evidence, including firearms, surveillance footage, and the Antifa cell’s materials calling for “Peaceful Protest no more,” the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported. The defense initially planned to call up several left-leaning “experts” who downplay Antifa as a threat — but did not end up having any testify.

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Hudson Crozier
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




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