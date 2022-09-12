When former President Donald Trump arrived unannounced near Washington on Sunday, leftists immediately cooked up a theory about his impending arrest.

As it turned out, they were completely mistaken.

When Trump exited his plane at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, he was reportedly wearing golf shoes. To most people, a person wearing golf shoes would signal he is about to play a round of golf.

Instead, many leftists interpreted the golf shoes to mean Trump had been promptly ripped off the golf course because he was about to be indicted for some sort of crime related to the FBI raid at his Mar-a-Lago home last month.

“Was Donald Trump arrested?” leftist Rob Gill wrote on Twitter. “He just landed in DC, wearing golf shoes and a coat draped over his back.”

Was Donald Trump arrested? He just landed in DC, wearing golf shoes and a coat draped over his back pic.twitter.com/hiCpIn3YR6 — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) September 12, 2022

An infamous left-wing troll known as “BrooklynDad_Defiant!” on Twitter said Trump’s arrival should raise questions.

“You have to admit it’s weird, you usually can’t get trump to STFU and now he’s been spotted looking like a dazed vagrant in golf shoes and he’s dead quiet,” he wrote. “Weird.”

You have to admit it’s weird, you usually can’t get trump to STFU and now he’s been spotted looking like a dazed vagrant in golf shoes and he’s dead quiet. Weird. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 12, 2022

Some leftists went even further than asking questions. Political commentator Lindy Li said Trump’s arrival in golf shoes definitely meant he had flown to Washington unexpectedly.

“Trump is in DC with his golf shoes on,” Li wrote on Twitter. Which means that he wasn’t able to go home & change. Which means he was plucked from the golf course mid-game. Which means this was unplanned and he doesn’t have full control over the narrative So is this a medical emergency or a legal one?”

Trump is in DC with his golf shoes on Which means that he wasn’t able to go home & change Which means he was plucked from the golf course mid-game Which means this was unplanned and he doesn’t have full control over the narrative So is this a medical emergency or a legal one? — Lindy Li (@lindyli) September 12, 2022

There are some massive leaps in that reasoning, especially from a member of a party that frequently accuses its opponents of behaving like “conspiracy theorists.”

On Monday, Trump cast more doubt on all of these theories with a post on Truth Social.

“Working today at @TrumpWashingtonDC on the Potomac River,” Trump wrote. “What an incredible place!”

Trump owns a northern Virginia golf and country club called Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C, and that is the club he tagged in the post. It seems extremely likely he was playing golf at the club on Sunday before working from it on Monday.

Even so, leftist outlet Palmer Report assumed Trump must be trying to cover up legal problems by playing golf.

“Trump has now announced that he’s in DC for unspecified work purposes, and he’s been photographed golfing today,” the Palmer Report wrote in a tweet. “In other words, he’s trying to conceal the (likely corrupt and/or embarrassing) real reason he’s in DC. It may leak out eventually. Wake me if he’s arrested.”

Trump has now announced that he’s in DC for unspecified work purposes, and he’s been photographed golfing today. In other words, he’s trying to conceal the (likely corrupt and/or embarrassing) real reason he’s in DC. It may leak out eventually. Wake me if he’s arrested. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 12, 2022

Commenters shared photos from Monday in which Trump was on the golf course without his golf clubs, which led them even further down the rabbit hole.

“Not a golf game, a strategy meeting in the open away from possible listening devices or informants,” one user wrote.

Not a golf game, a strategy meeting in the open away from possible listening devices or informantshttps://t.co/EE02liUEjk — XLProfessor (@XLProfessor) September 12, 2022

These unhinged reactions from the left teach us two things about them. First, they know nothing about golf. People play a round of golf, not a “game.”

Second, leftists are proving how real Trump Derangement Syndrome is. These people are so obsessed with catching Trump in some sort of sin that they sit around dreaming about extremely unlikely theories about his arrest.

As of Monday evening, the ridiculous predictions about Trump’s arrest had not come true, much to the chagrin of TDS patients everywhere.

