Leftists Infuriated as Pro-ICE Billboards Pop Up Near Super Bowl Host City

With Super Bowl LX set to kick off Sunday, there might not be a bigger stage in America than the San Francisco Bay Area.

The week leading up to the game includes athlete interviews, a high-profile appearance by the NFL commissioner, and the massive media attention that goes with the country’s biggest sporting event.

And a group supporting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents is taking full advantage of it — even if it upsets a region teeming with leftists.

As KGO-TV in San Francisco reported, a pro-ICE group has set up a digital billboard in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf neighborhood promoting the Department of Homeland Security as the United States’ “defensive player of the year.”

The billboard buy at the location also boasts other messages along the same theme, such as an image showing a football team with the line, “They can’t win without defense” and an image of ICE agents with the words “Neither can America.”

NEW: We are saluting the brave Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who work every day in defense of America with billboards and ads in San Francisco for #SuperBowlLX. Thank you, @ICEgov, for defending our country.#StandWithICE pic.twitter.com/Lguy8WqCvo — American Sovereignty (@AmSovereignty) January 30, 2026

Many Americans — football fans and non-football fans alike — might appreciate such messages. But in ultra-liberal San Francisco — which has given the country liberals like Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and Gavin Newsom, just for starters — the billboards stands out.

Fisherman’s Wharf is a tourist attraction, and apparently even San Francisco’s tourists are liberals.

“It made me sick to my stomach,” one woman — a Chicago resident — told KGO. “It puts fear in me — that it’s desensitizing people to think that it’s OK to be people hurting people.”

But not everyone agreed.

“They have a job to do too. That’s it. I don’t have a problem with them,” another interviewee said.

The group that put up the billboard messages bills itself as American Sovereignty. In an account on the social media platform X that was only established in January, it declares that, “Our mission is to strengthen border security, end trafficking and cartel exploitation, and close loopholes that reward unlawful entry.”

The account had fewer than 200 followers Tuesday evening, but its post had been viewed more than 145,000 times.

And the comments were overwhelmingly positive.

Love this….brilliant — Chauntelle O’Dowd (@Chauntelle8478) February 1, 2026

These are great! Thank you for supporting @ICEgov! — Logical Mama (@LogicalMama) January 31, 2026

Stand with ICE!! — Storytime for Kids (@storytime_kids) January 31, 2026

The Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks (with its groan-inducing halftime show) isn’t being played in San Francisco.

It’s set for Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara — about 40 miles inland. But the attention the Super Bowl draws is easily big enough to cover that distance.

And the American Sovereignty message — as delivered in its X post — couldn’t be more direct:

“Thank you, @ICEgov, for defending our country.”

