Leftists Lose It After Trump Announces Plan for New Census With Very Different Rules

According to President Donald Trump, the next census will be conducted under a different set of rules. Guess who got upset by that news?

On Thursday, Trump posted to social media platform Truth Social that he had “instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin work on a new and highly accurate CENSUS based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024.”

“People who are in our Country illegally WILL NOT BE COUNTED IN THE CENSUS,” the president emphasized.

Leftists on social media platform X took to whining about Trump’s announcement, trying to argue against his decision on constitutional grounds.

Political commentator Brian Krassenstein wrote, “The Fourteenth Amendment of our Constitution, which Trump is clearly against, states that Census representation must be based on the ‘whole number of persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed.’ It does not exclude noncitizens or undocumented individuals.”

He told his followers, “He CAN’t Do this,” regarding Trump’s decision.

Newsflash: He CAN’t Do this. The Fourteenth Amendment of our Constitution, which Trump is clearly against, states that Census representation must be based on the “whole number of persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed.” It does not exclude noncitizens or… pic.twitter.com/pdYYvz16G2 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 7, 2025

Another user attacked Trump on a constitutional basis while trying to take a jab at red states, saying this effort would be to their detriment.

This is unconstitutional, but wait until they realize that the first states to lose seats in a census without undocumented immigrants will be Texas and Florida. pic.twitter.com/XkWOUcU6xw — Skyler Johnson (@SkylerforNY) August 7, 2025

The 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868 in order to extend citizenship to the freedmen — former slaves — during the period following the Civil War.

Regarding Trump’s post, the relevant language used to rebut him reads, “Representatives shall be apportioned among the several States according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each State, excluding Indians not taxed.” Krassenstein seems to think that means every person who happens to be in a state for any reason at all should be counted.

The problem is that the intent of the authors may not specifically address the situation we find ourselves in today with so many illegal aliens in the country. Many argue that we are quite literally dealing with an invasion.

Regardless of whether or not you think illegal immigration should be framed as such, if Krassenstein’s interpretation is correct, then we would effectively need to count invading forces in the census.

Had Germany invaded from the east during World War II, or Japan from the west and occupied those states, according to Krassenstein, they would need to be counted in the census.

The notion that this was the intent of the authors is ridiculous.

The 14th Amendment was not written for anyone and everyone who happened to be in the country at the time.

Rep. Mary Miller, a Republican from Illinois, thanked the president, while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, reminded her followers that the president supports her bill codifying citizenship requirements for voting and representation.

Counting illegal aliens in the Census robs American citizens of representation and resources. Thank you, President Trump, for putting an end to this insanity!! It’s simply common sense. pic.twitter.com/Kvo84luJ1c — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) August 7, 2025

President Trump is ordering a new census that will not count illegal aliens. President Trump supports my bill Making American Elections Great Again Act which not only orders a new census counting American citizens only, it also orders reapportionment by the new U.S. citizen… pic.twitter.com/oQXQq6PCDQ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 7, 2025

Let’s face it. Leftists are mad because the illegal immigrants here — let in to support Democrats and to eventually vote for them — are in peril.

If Trump gets his way, the entire Democratic Party strategy of using these people for political ends will be nullified.

Their efforts will have been a waste.

