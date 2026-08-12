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President Donald Trump sits next to sports analyst Pat McAfee as he attends the 2026 Patriot Games at SPIRE Academy on Aug. 11, 2026, in Geneva, Ohio.
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President Donald Trump sits next to sports analyst Pat McAfee as he attends the 2026 Patriot Games at SPIRE Academy on Aug. 11, 2026, in Geneva, Ohio. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Leftists Melt Down as ESPN's Biggest Star Hangs Out With Trump to Promote High School Athletes

 By Michael Schwarz  August 12, 2026 at 8:04am
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If you ever grow weary from combating leftism, close your eyes and imagine how miserable leftists must feel every day.

Then, though you still must resist their relentless assaults on everything true and good, your perspective will change. You will begin to see them, even in their unhinged rage, as objects of sympathy.

For instance, Tuesday and early Wednesday on the social media platform X, leftists’ heads exploded at the sight of ESPN star Pat McAfee sharing photos of himself with President Donald Trump at the 2026 Patriot Games in Geneva, Ohio, which brought together high school athletes ages 14-17 for “a national athletic competition celebrating the character, determination, and excellence that define the American spirit.”

In fact, from a miserable leftist’s perspective, McAfee did the unforgivable. He willingly appeared with Trump to promote an event the ESPN sports personality considered worth promoting.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, McAfee greeted Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland following Air Force One’s arrival. A driving rainstorm did not seem to bother the host of “The Pat McAfee Show,” for he met the president while wearing a t-shirt, jeans, and a backwards ball cap.

Meanwhile, as seen in a clip posted to X, Trump gladly accepted an umbrella to stay dry.

Do you watch ESPN?

Later, at the competition, McAfee sat next to Trump. The former punter for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts even appeared to pump his fist briefly when someone yelled “We love you, Mr. President!”

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“Had a BLAST celebrating high schoolers from across the country with the Heads of Disney, ABC, ESPN, and… The United States Of America. I’m proud of all parties getting behind this important initiative to keep future generations excited about remaining active. Cheers to the incredible contestants and to next year’s Patriot Games,” McAfee wrote on X.

Alas, the sight of McAfee and Trump together celebrating athletic excellence and American patriotism triggered social media’s always-triggerable leftists.

In fact, according to Yahoo, some social media users began calling the ESPN star “MAGAfee.”

For his part, McAfee took it in stride.

“Promoting American High Schoolers being active and competitive and potentially winning life changing scholarship money alongside my business partners at Disney/ABC/ESPN.. On that note… I wrote and sang an entire album.. The Diary Of A Polarizing Figure AVAILABLE THIS FRIDAY,” he joked.

Of course, miserable leftists already had it in for the ESPN host. After all, last week on McAfee’s show, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers delivered an epic rant against disgraced former bureaucrat and COVID-era tyrant Anthony Fauci.

In short, leftists remain dangerous, not least because of the demonic glee with which they celebrate the murder of innocents.

But they also remain trapped inside their own misery.

They cannot bear to ask themselves if the event McAfee and Trump promoted had merit in its own right. They can only see the event — and McAfee himself — filtered through their anti-Trump hatred, which transcends all.

Thus, even as we fight to keep them and their destructive ideas out of power, we may pity them, for the hatred and misery they feel constitute its own punishment.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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