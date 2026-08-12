Leftists Melt Down as ESPN's Biggest Star Hangs Out With Trump to Promote High School Athletes

If you ever grow weary from combating leftism, close your eyes and imagine how miserable leftists must feel every day.

Then, though you still must resist their relentless assaults on everything true and good, your perspective will change. You will begin to see them, even in their unhinged rage, as objects of sympathy.

For instance, Tuesday and early Wednesday on the social media platform X, leftists’ heads exploded at the sight of ESPN star Pat McAfee sharing photos of himself with President Donald Trump at the 2026 Patriot Games in Geneva, Ohio, which brought together high school athletes ages 14-17 for “a national athletic competition celebrating the character, determination, and excellence that define the American spirit.”

In fact, from a miserable leftist’s perspective, McAfee did the unforgivable. He willingly appeared with Trump to promote an event the ESPN sports personality considered worth promoting.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, McAfee greeted Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland following Air Force One’s arrival. A driving rainstorm did not seem to bother the host of “The Pat McAfee Show,” for he met the president while wearing a t-shirt, jeans, and a backwards ball cap.

Meanwhile, as seen in a clip posted to X, Trump gladly accepted an umbrella to stay dry.

.@POTUS is greeted on the tarmac by @PatMcAfeeShow and proceeds to Marine One. Next stop: SPIRE Academy for the 2026 Patriot Games final! https://t.co/qstwgxp8LL pic.twitter.com/HJuYX3qEeQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 11, 2026

Do you watch ESPN? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (3 Votes) No: 96% (65 Votes)

.@PatMcAfeeShow standing in pouring rain in Cleveland, waiting to greet POTUS off AF1 pic.twitter.com/IeGKZLDrvS — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) August 11, 2026

Later, at the competition, McAfee sat next to Trump. The former punter for the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts even appeared to pump his fist briefly when someone yelled “We love you, Mr. President!”

“Had a BLAST celebrating high schoolers from across the country with the Heads of Disney, ABC, ESPN, and… The United States Of America. I’m proud of all parties getting behind this important initiative to keep future generations excited about remaining active. Cheers to the incredible contestants and to next year’s Patriot Games,” McAfee wrote on X.

Had a BLAST celebrating high schoolers from across the country with the Heads of Disney, ABC, ESPN, and… The United States Of America I’m proud of all parties getting behind this important initiative to keep future generations excited about remaining active. Cheers to the… pic.twitter.com/FcaLih39qV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 12, 2026

Alas, the sight of McAfee and Trump together celebrating athletic excellence and American patriotism triggered social media’s always-triggerable leftists.

Yeah….. Enjoy what’s left of your rep, @PatMcAfeeShow. This just killed any and all credibility you might’ve had left. I might just be some no-name regular dude, but cozying up to Dopey Don when he, and MAGA as a whole, are quite literally dying isn’t a good move. https://t.co/11cSH2addv — NoStrife (Josh) 🔞 | 🏳️‍⚧️✊🏿🏳️‍🌈 (@NoStrife) August 12, 2026

Can we finally cancel Pat?? https://t.co/GfttlFO8iU — 👜Handbags and Homicides 🔪 (@HairFlipsNChips) August 11, 2026

Doing so while laughing and smiling with a convicted felon for rape, whose name is in the Epstein files. Not to mention he’s a racist bigot. But it’s okay because your business partners are giving away scholarship money. — Nikki (@WindsorLady16) August 12, 2026

In fact, according to Yahoo, some social media users began calling the ESPN star “MAGAfee.”

For his part, McAfee took it in stride.

“Promoting American High Schoolers being active and competitive and potentially winning life changing scholarship money alongside my business partners at Disney/ABC/ESPN.. On that note… I wrote and sang an entire album.. The Diary Of A Polarizing Figure AVAILABLE THIS FRIDAY,” he joked.

Promoting American High Schoolers being active and competitive and potentially winning life changing scholarship money alongside my business partners at Disney/ABC/ESPN.. On that note… I wrote and sang an entire album.. The Diary Of A Polarizing Figure AVAILABLE THIS FRIDAY https://t.co/i1lS9nYy0s — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 12, 2026

Of course, miserable leftists already had it in for the ESPN host. After all, last week on McAfee’s show, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers delivered an epic rant against disgraced former bureaucrat and COVID-era tyrant Anthony Fauci.

In short, leftists remain dangerous, not least because of the demonic glee with which they celebrate the murder of innocents.

But they also remain trapped inside their own misery.

They cannot bear to ask themselves if the event McAfee and Trump promoted had merit in its own right. They can only see the event — and McAfee himself — filtered through their anti-Trump hatred, which transcends all.

Thus, even as we fight to keep them and their destructive ideas out of power, we may pity them, for the hatred and misery they feel constitute its own punishment.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.