Leftists Melt Down as Rapper Eminem Partners with Kid Rock on New Christian Album

Kid Rock posted the cover and track list for a new album, “Halfway 2 Jesus,” on Thursday, and the name sitting on track three is the one that set the internet off.

Eminem is credited on “7 Sins.”

The album cover and track list for Kid Rocks soon to be released album “HALFWAY 2 JESUS” is here! “JAMES 1:17″ (Jesus Is King) is available everywhere NOW! The official video premieres TONIGHT! Video – https://t.co/XinKorHSEY All info and more available @ https://t.co/7sRxmN0PVi — KidRock (@KidRock) October 1, 2026



Complex later confirmed through a representative on Eminem’s team that the feature is real and will be on the record.

The two Detroit artists have known each other for decades. Their last recorded collaboration was “F— Off,” from Kid Rock’s 1998 album “Devil Without a Cause.”

Nearly 30 years later, they are listed together on the Christian project, with a lead single titled “James 1:17 (Jesus Is King).” The video premiered Thursday night.







In a foreword excerpt obtained by Complex, Kid Rock wrote that he is proud of the guests, “especially my old friend Eminem.”

He said the rapper’s verse speaks to something the two have talked about: they differ politically and on other things, but they stayed friends.

“We hope that sets an example for people who’ve lost friends or stopped talking to family because they think differently,” Kid Rock said.

That is a long way from a track whose title cannot be printed in a family paper. Whether the turn is a real conversion or a late-career pivot is not something a track list can settle. The public claim, for now, is friendship across a political split, and a record pointed at Jesus.

The reaction was divided exactly how you would expect. Some listeners treated the announcement as good news. Others treated it as a betrayal.

On X, one reply under Kid Rock’s post said that when the music stops selling, you pivot to Jesus and start milking “MAGA idiots.”

@KidRock Gotta hand it to Kid Rock. When the music stops selling, pivot to Jesus and start milking the MAGA idiots. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 1, 2026

Despite the criticism, some replies under the same post welcomed the project. One user wrote, “LOVE this so much! I grew up attending the same Catholic Church as Bob Ritchie… Never underestimate a foundation of faith.” Another user added, “I have so much respect for you my brother using your platform like that such a beautiful amazing way thank you so much.”

LOVE this so much! I grew up attending the same Catholic Church as Bob Ritchie. His whole family sat across from us in church every Sunday. His mom was my little sister’s catechism teacher. Never underestimate a foundation of faith. Kid Rock gave his son the amazing gift of a Catholic education. — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) October 2, 2026

@KidRock I have so much respect for you my brother using your platform like that such a beautiful amazing way thank you so much🙌🏻 — Robin R Reichman🇺🇸 (@RobinReichman1) October 2, 2026



Kid Rock has not announced every detail in one place. Some reports put the album release at Oct. 17. Complex said no date had been decided yet.

The single is already out. Other guests on the 17-track list include Gary LeVox and Jimmie Allen. “God Bless the USA” closes the set.

The 1998 song was the sound of two young men competing to be the most offensive person in the room. The new one is being sold as a reminder that political disagreement does not have to end a friendship.

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