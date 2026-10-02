Share
News
Kid Rock speaks alongside President Donald Trump before Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Kid Rock speaks alongside President Donald Trump before Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Leftists Melt Down as Rapper Eminem Partners with Kid Rock on New Christian Album

 By Brooklynn Robinson  October 2, 2026 at 8:22am
Share

Kid Rock posted the cover and track list for a new album, “Halfway 2 Jesus,” on Thursday, and the name sitting on track three is the one that set the internet off.

Eminem is credited on “7 Sins.”


Complex later confirmed through a representative on Eminem’s team that the feature is real and will be on the record.

The two Detroit artists have known each other for decades. Their last recorded collaboration was “F— Off,” from Kid Rock’s 1998 album “Devil Without a Cause.”

Nearly 30 years later, they are listed together on the Christian project, with a lead single titled “James 1:17 (Jesus Is King).” The video premiered Thursday night.



In a foreword excerpt obtained by Complex, Kid Rock wrote that he is proud of the guests, “especially my old friend Eminem.”

He said the rapper’s verse speaks to something the two have talked about: they differ politically and on other things, but they stayed friends.

“We hope that sets an example for people who’ve lost friends or stopped talking to family because they think differently,” Kid Rock said.

That is a long way from a track whose title cannot be printed in a family paper. Whether the turn is a real conversion or a late-career pivot is not something a track list can settle. The public claim, for now, is friendship across a political split, and a record pointed at Jesus.

The reaction was divided exactly how you would expect. Some listeners treated the announcement as good news. Others treated it as a betrayal.

Related:
In Tribute to Charlie Kirk, Kid Rock Calls on People to 'Dust Off Bible' Look to Jesus During Super Bowl Halftime Show

On X, one reply under Kid Rock’s post said that when the music stops selling, you pivot to Jesus and start milking “MAGA idiots.”

Despite the criticism, some replies under the same post welcomed the project. One user wrote, “LOVE this so much! I grew up attending the same Catholic Church as Bob Ritchie… Never underestimate a foundation of faith.” Another user added, “I have so much respect for you my brother using your platform like that such a beautiful amazing way thank you so much.”


Kid Rock has not announced every detail in one place. Some reports put the album release at Oct. 17. Complex said no date had been decided yet.

The single is already out. Other guests on the 17-track list include Gary LeVox and Jimmie Allen. “God Bless the USA” closes the set.

The 1998 song was the sound of two young men competing to be the most offensive person in the room. The new one is being sold as a reminder that political disagreement does not have to end a friendship.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




Disney President Makes Ominous Comments About Jimmy Kimmel's Future
Leftists Melt Down as Rapper Eminem Partners with Kid Rock on New Christian Album
Trans NYT Executive Faced Child Cruelty Charges Before Shooting Death - Police Say In-Laws Opened Fire
Survey: Strong Majority of Young Liberal Women Blame Men for Their Problems
Fox News Hires Former Top Andrew Cuomo Aide Who Helped Run Major Cover-Up
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation