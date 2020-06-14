The most famous theme park ride in America could soon be radically changed, all because the attraction is loosely based on a dated cartoon.

Petitions are now circulating the internet demanding Disney revamp its Splash Mountain rides located in several of the company’s parks.

“While the ride is considered a beloved classic it’s history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film Song of the South,” a Change.org petition reads.

Although the log flume is enjoyed by countless families every day, it’s now seen as nothing more than a stepping stone to achieving that perennial goal of the left: cultural diversity.

“There is a huge need for diversity in the parks,” the petition continues, “and this could help fill that need.”

Instead of Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Bear, Br’er Fox and all other characters “steeped” in racism, activists suggest a complete remodel of the ride to center around the 2009 film “The Princess and the Frog.”

“This change could kill two birds with one stone,” the petition claims, “remove the offensive stereotypical theming the ride currently has and bring a much needed diversity to the parks. As well as a much bigger merchandising opportunity for Princess and the Frog.”

While it may seem tempting to remove one of the parks’ most iconic rides to replace it with a 2009 cartoon, it’s unclear if the multibillion-dollar Walt Disney Company plans to do so.

Although Disney is seemingly content with Splash Mountain remaining in its parks, the same hospitality can’t be said of the ride’s inspiration.

Since the film’s release, “Song of the South” has remained an embarrassing thorn in the company’s side thanks to its portrayal of black Americans.

To date, Disney has not released an uncensored version of the movie on home video.

Despite the company’s attempt to memory-hole the film, the leftist mob is still demanding blood in the form of a completely revamped Splash Mountain.

The demands come as rioters topple statues across the nation in the wake of the alleged police killing of George Floyd.

Christopher Columbus and other figures central to American history have had memorials and statues thrown to the ground by the angry crowds, with some cities seemingly unwilling to stop the destruction.

While Splash Mountain may be a little more difficult to raze than a statue in a public park, this doesn’t mean the problematic log flume will escape the wrath of the left.

To pacify activist shareholders and avoid a potential boycott of the park, it’s entirely possible that Disney will make some substantial changes to the ride in the future.

As of now, it’s clear that the America envisioned by the radical left looks nothing like the country we know and love.

