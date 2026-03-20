Leftists Put Their Hatred on Full Display with Vile Responses to Chuck Norris' Death

Never forget, the left wants you dead and will celebrate when it happens. They are vicious and unrepentant.

Their reaction to the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was enough evidence for most conservatives of this grim reality, but Thursday’s passing of actor and martial artist Chuck Norris is another unfortunate reminder.

News of the beloved star from series like “Walker, Texas Ranger” and films like “Invasion U.S.A.” prompted a response from leftists on Reddit, wishing him the worst.

What did Norris do to enrage them? He was a Christian and a conservative.

On Friday, the subreddit “r/videos” posted footage of Norris warning about the consequences of President Barack Obama being reelected in 2012. One user disgustingly commented, “Rest in p**s.’

Another wrote, “Devoted MAGA, rabid birther conspiracist, homophobe, creationist,” which received over 1,600 upvotes.

A third, receiving 6,600 upvotes, commented, “yup, internet jokes aside, he was MAGA trash through & through.”

According to WISH-TV, Norris did endorse President Donald Trump in 2016, 2020, and 2024, a cardinal sin to the left.

The account Reddit Lies on social media platform X posted screenshots of more responses like the ones above.

Redditors celebrate after learning that Chuck Norris passed away. pic.twitter.com/gjAAlhR3Bh — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) March 20, 2026

A user wrote, “Good riddance you evil son of a b***h.” A second user replied, “No such thing as a good MAGA.”

Another commented, “dude f***ing sucked and I’m glad he’s gone.”

As Charlie Kirk himself once said, “You can tell a lot about a person by how they react when someone dies.” The quote was posted in response to Reddit Lies’ screenshot by another X user and could not be more relevant.

These people are clearly very disturbed, unhappy, and walking a dark path.

Norris was a Christian, a husband, a father, and an actor dedicated to his craft.

Jesus commands us in Matthew 5:44, “But I tell you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”

It is an extremely difficult task, but one we must fulfill.

These people need our prayers.

Nobody living a healthy, productive, happy life says these things when learning about a death — even of someone they didn’t especially like.

The reaction to Kirk’s death was one of the most vile reactions in recent memory to a public figure’s passing. Normalizing and celebrating pain, violence, and loss of life is the cliff this country cannot afford to dive off.

Good-natured, God-fearing Americans must set the standard. We must not only mourn the loss of friends, allies, and loved ones, but those who revile us and wish us harm. If we do so loudly and boldly, perhaps we can chart a better course.

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