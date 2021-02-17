Prominent leftists responded to the passing of radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh with a flurry of hateful tweets.

The conservative icon had been battling advanced lung cancer for more than a year and died Wednesday at the age of 70.

Soon after news of Limbaugh’s death broke, “rest in p–s” started trending on Twitter with many leftist writers and media figures joining in.

WARNING: The following tweets contain vulgar language that some readers will find offensive.

“RIP Rush Limbaugh, he got sucked down a toilet while shouting racial slurs,” Jason Gilbert, an employee of The Daily Show, tweeted.

RIP Rush Limbaugh, he got sucked down a toilet while shouting racial slurs — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) February 17, 2021

Novelist Cherie Priest tweeted, “To paraphrase the late, great Bette Davis: You should never say bad things about the dead, you should only say the good. Rush Limbaugh is dead. Good.”

Screenwriter Chase Mitchell added that Limbaugh “has retired to hell to spend more time with his family.”

Other people called him a “terrible human being.”

“I refuse to abide by the convention that his death absolves him from criticism for his legacy of bigotry,” Daniel Summers, a pediatrician who contributes to The Daily Beast, tweeted.

Rush Limbaugh was a terrible human being in life, and I refuse to abide by the convention that his death absolves him from criticism for his legacy of bigotry. — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) February 17, 2021

Activist Charlotte Clymer said Limbaugh was “a coward and white supremacist.”

“He aggressively and cynically exploited divisions in our country by weaponizing hatred and bigotry for his own personal gain,” she tweeted.

“He was in service to his own greed, prejudice, and hypocrisy, and that is how history will remember him.”

Journalist Danielle Campoamor pointed to an instance where Limbaugh said that abortions could be stopped by requiring each one to “occur with a gun.”

Just thought I’d remind everyone of that one time Rush Limbaugh said, “You know how to stop abortion? Require that each one occur with a gun.” You know, just because. No reason at all. None, whatsoever. — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh revealed his advanced lung cancer diagnosis last February but vowed to stay on the radio as he battled the disease. He said in May that his treatment was physically grueling but that he would not stop fighting.

Last July, the 70-year-old said he was hoping the treatment would give him “extra innings.”

But in October, Limbaugh told his audience that the latest results showed cancer that had been stymied was growing once again.

Limbaugh had played a consequential role in conservative politics since his radio show began in 1988.

The show itself has earned a variety of awards and honors, helping earn Limbaugh a place in the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, according to KSTU-TV.

Political analyst Jared Sexton summarized Limbaugh’s life by saying that he was “one of the most harmful and poisonous people in the modern United States of America.”

“His pursuit of wealth and power hurt untold numbers of people and wrought incalculable damage to politics as a public good, society as a whole, and the planet itself,” Sexton tweeted.

Television writer Mike Drucker added that Limbaugh “brought a lot of people a lot of joy by dying.”

Political commentator and journalist Mike Cernovich told Americans to pay attention to how people reacted to the news of Limbaugh’s death.

Pay attention to how they speak of Rush Limbaugh today. That’s how they feel about you. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 17, 2021

“Pay attention to how they speak of Rush Limbaugh today,” he tweeted. “That’s how they feel about you.”

