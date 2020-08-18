Leftists Savage Biden After He Says 'Most Cops Are Good' on 1st Night of DNC

Former Vice President Joe Biden became the target of leftist ire on social media after saying during the 2020 Democratic National Convention that “most cops are good.”

Biden made the remarks during a panel discussion on police reform.

“Most cops are good, but the fact is, the bad ones have to be identified and prosecuted and out, period,” the Democratic presidential nominee said Monday, during the first night of the convention.

But on Twitter, many leftists took issue with Biden’s assertion that “most cops are good.”

“Most cops are good… Gwen, how are you doing?” says @JoeBiden to the mother of Eric Garner. Are you for real, @TheDemocrats?! — Hannah Perry 🔥🌅 (@platyperry) August 18, 2020

THIS. And how dare they lead into Eric Garner’s mother with “most cops are good”… 😡 https://t.co/brwrGGt7R7 — Grace Bonney (@designsponge) August 18, 2020

lol did biden actually say most cops are good man good thing i’m not watching this i would just be so mad i bet — functional moron (@fiveburger) August 18, 2020

Joe Biden just said “most cops are good cops” during a panel on racial justice. We’ll never be free — david (@ddupreejr) August 18, 2020

“Most cops are good” is objectively wrong and also what 80% of the electorate believes. — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) August 18, 2020

he says “most cops are good” and then he immediately asks Eric Garner’s mother how she’s doing ……. and he refers to his murder by the police as him “dying” …….. — mags (@marguerite_ck) August 18, 2020

Did you hear that “most of them are good cops” nonsense come out of his mouth? — 🏳️‍🌈 BLACK LIVES MATTER 🌹 (@BethanyLFutrell) August 18, 2020

i was trying to watch the dnc but the minute joe biden said ‘most cops are good cops’ i decided that laying down and screaming for eight hours would be a better use of my time — ezra²⁸ 🍑 (@lwtpeachs) August 18, 2020

I tried watching the DNC livestream and got about 2 minutes in before Joe Biden said “Most cops are good” and I had to stop — 💗 Olivia 💗 (@ciriater) August 18, 2020

Started hooting at the TV when Joe Biden said “most cops are good” — Jake (@socialistjake) August 18, 2020

“Most cops are good” pic.twitter.com/k0nf5l36YN — A thrill you can taste! (@thejrocktv) August 18, 2020

On first night of the #DemocraticConvention, Joe Biden proclaims “most cops are good.” Police are the sixth leading cause of death for young Black men. — Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) August 18, 2020

Joe Biden saying that most cops are good and I’m all pic.twitter.com/bIGHEcTRXE — Maybell Romero (@MaybellRomero) August 18, 2020

In recent months, there have been nationwide calls for police departments to be defunded or even abolished.

