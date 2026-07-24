Leftists Seethe as Ella Langley's Chart-Topping Country Song Makes History

Country music superstar Ella Langley suddenly finds herself in the company of legends.

But through no fault of her own, this development has apparently triggered the world’s most miserable people: Online liberals.

Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” held onto the No. 1 spot on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 for the 14th-consecutive week, tying a record previously shared by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey for non-holiday music and sending online liberals into fits of apoplexy. Langley, see, is apparently suspected of harboring conservative views.

On Instagram, the 27-year-old Langley called her achievement “insane,” according to Fox News.

“Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley is now tied as the longest-running non-holiday female solo #1 hit in history on the Hot 100. It ties “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston and “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey. pic.twitter.com/s4bdGncVhL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 20, 2026

But it’s the leftist reaction that’s truly crazy.

Have you heard Ella Langley’s music? Yes No

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For one thing, her chart-topping juggernaut of a song sounds … well … like a typical country song.

Of course, Langley’s husky vocals bring something special to it. But this is not like Oliver Anthony’s “Rich Men North of Richmond” or Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” — 2023 hits that had political and economic messages.

“Choosin’ Texas” has no political overtones at all.

Instead, Langley — an Alabama native — sings in the voice of a woman from Tennessee who realizes that her man’s heart lies with a Texas woman. Readers may watch the song’s video below.







Despite its conventional theme, that song, beautifully sung, has made history. For comparison’s sake, Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” sits in second place on this week’s Hot 100 Chart.

Who sits in third place? You guessed it: Langley with “Be Her.” And incredibly, the country music superstar’s “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” a duet with Morgan Wallen, is at No. 7 this week.

So it’s Langley’s overall work, as opposed to the unique popularity of one song or another, that appears to be driving her success. But why? One user on the social media platform X has a theory.

“The visceral reaction from the Left over Ella Langley is not complicated. They hate Whites, they hate beauty, they hate anything wholesome, and they especially hate America because it is all of those things. Langley represents something they thought they killed,” the user wrote.

The visceral reaction from the Left over Ella Langley is not complicated They hate Whites, they hate beauty, they hate anything wholesome, and they especially hate America because it is all of those things Langley represents something they thought they killed pic.twitter.com/ptXNHYMNZY — Pub (@PubWanghaf) July 23, 2026

Indeed, anti-Langley comments on X are not difficult to find.

Reading “Ella Langley” in the same sentence as Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston https://t.co/imnvZKwXJ1 pic.twitter.com/n4WUIlT383 — jon (@prasejeebus) July 20, 2026

it’s not a real hit if people don’t know about it. sorry ella magaley, you’re a fraud. https://t.co/LwYg79vBUB — ophelia (@ophoelia) July 21, 2026

Why would a bitter liberal refer to the singer as “Ella Magaley”? After all, evidence for her political leanings remains fairly scarce.

According to the black culture news-focused website Blavity, Langley performed at Kid Rock’s Rock the Country music festival, which also featured Aldean. In the liberal mind, of course, one must not associate with any artist who supports President Donald Trump, let alone two of them.

Moreover, as Sky News Australia commentator Kinsey Schofield noted in April, leftists tried to cancel Langley after online sleuths noticed that she followed “The Charlie Kirk Show” on TikTok. Recall, of course, that demon-possessed leftists celebrated the conservative activist’s assassination in September 2025.







Older men, to be clear, probably have no business writing about contemporary music. After all, I confess that until today I had never heard of Langley.

The exercise, however, has not been in vain, for anything that irritates liberals is, by definition, a good thing.

And that means that Langley has earned herself a new fan.

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