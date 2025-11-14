Leftists Show Their True Colors with Sickening Reactions to John Fetterman's Hospitalization

Christian conservatives can scarcely imagine a worse fate than finding ourselves consumed by the hatred that animates millions of leftists.

Indeed, we can confidently estimate “millions,” because we have observed that shocking hatred with increasing regularity.

The latest example occurred Thursday after news broke that Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania had suffered a ventricular fibrillation flare-up during a walk, resulting in a fall and hospitalization.

For a variety of reasons, Fetterman has drawn the ire of radical leftists.

As usual, the vilest comments about the senator’s health appeared on the leftist-dominated social media platform BlueSky.

In fact, Steve Guest, a prominent conservative on the social media platform X, compiled some of those comments.

“Blue Sky is an absolute cesspool right now in the wake of the news about John Fetterman’s fall,” Guest wrote.

Comments included the following: “Damn, I hope the pavement is OK”; “Tragically, he’s expected to live”; “Looks like he’s not getting enough oxygen to his brain, I could have told you that”; and “Karma is a b****.”

Blue Sky is an absolute cesspool right now in the wake of the news about John Fetterman’s fall. pic.twitter.com/fNKhvXEGuQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 13, 2025

Are you concerned about John Fetterman’s health? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (63 Votes) No: 6% (4 Votes)

Likewise, one finds human decency in abeyance on the leftist-dominated social media platform Reddit.

“Maybe we’ll get lucky and he’ll come out of it a turnip,” one user wrote.

Comment

byu/thehill from discussion

inpolitics

“And the karma train always makes it’s stops. Might be late, but them stops happen. Trumps stop is gonna be glorious,” another insane Reddit user predicted.

Comment

byu/thehill from discussion

inpolitics

Oddly enough, Fetterman effectively predicted these unhinged leftist reactions during a recent interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.

“The difference,” the senator said of the treatment he receives from conservatives and liberals, “is the right would probably say really rough things and names — some names I won’t repeat on T.V. — but on the left, it was like, they want me to die, or that ‘We’re cheering for your next stroke,’ or ‘Why couldn’t the depression [win]?’ and ‘I hope your kids find you [dead].'”

Why exactly do leftists hate Fetterman enough to wish death on him?

In short, while he often votes with Democrats, he does not share many leftists’ deranged views of the world.

“After 40 days as a consistent voice against shutting our government down, I voted YES for the 15th time to REOPEN,” he wrote Sunday on X. “I’m sorry to our military, SNAP recipients, gov workers, and Capitol Police who haven’t been paid in weeks. It should’ve never come to this. This was a failure.”

After 40 days as a consistent voice against shutting our government down, I voted YES for the 15th time to REOPEN. I’m sorry to our military, SNAP recipients, gov workers, and Capitol Police who haven’t been paid in weeks. It should’ve never come to this. This was a failure. — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 10, 2025

Imagine any other Democrat having the integrity to admit the truth about Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s government shutdown.

Above all, leftists hate Fetterman because he does not share their hatred.

For instance, in a recent interview, the senator refused to validate longtime establishment propagandist Katie Couric’s reprehensible insinuations that slain conservative Christian icon Charlie Kirk held extreme views and thus did not deserve the posthumous honors he received from President Donald Trump’s administration.

Indeed, as they showed through their ghoulish celebrations following Kirk’s Sept. 10 assassination, unhinged leftists probably felt more hatred in their hearts for Kirk than they do for Trump, which says a great deal about the dark forces that animate them.

Sometimes, therefore, denouncing leftist hatred feels a bit like a Union soldier marching into the Battle of Gettysburg armed only with an essay on the evils of slavery. In some ways, events have carried us past the point of argument. We already know about the evils of leftist hatred.

Of course, we continue to denounce it for precisely that reason: We don’t want another Battle of Gettysburg. And it could be that sane Democrats like Fetterman, targets of demonic leftism, offer our best hope for avoiding catastrophe.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.