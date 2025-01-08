Leftists Have Sickening Response After Conservative Actor James Woods' Home Burns in California Fire

The demon inside a deranged leftist’s soul always reveals itself during a time that otherwise calls for basic human decency.

Happily, President-elect Donald Trump’s imminent return to the presidency means that we may confidently relegate those leftists to society’s fringes.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, leftist harpies reacted with a mixture of indifference and glee upon learning that conservative actor James Woods had lost his home in the ongoing southern California wildfires.

“I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long” Woods posted. “It feels like losing a loved one.”

All the smoke detectors are going off in our house and transmitting to our iPhones. I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

Woods, however, received no sympathy from some leftists, including an English professor straight out of central casting.

Karen Piper, Professor Emerita in the University of Missouri’s English Department, mocked the conservative actor in a since deleted X post. (Thankfully, many on social media were able to screen shot it.)

“James Woods’ house is burning down. It’s karma calling,” Piper wrote.

Karen Piper, a professor at @Mizzou, just deleted this post. However, the internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/5EQOiQbySP — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 8, 2025

Curiously, Piper’s University of Missouri faculty page returned a “not authorized to access” message as of Wednesday afternoon. Nor did the department’s Emeritus Faculty directory include an entry for Piper.

An “America First” X user named “Spitfire,” however, captured a screen shot of Piper’s faculty page. The professor’s listed research and teaching interests included “[p]ostcolonial studies and ‘development’ theory; globalization; environmental discourse and policy;” and the unironically named “climate change fiction.”

Meanwhile, other charming leftists followed Piper’s lead.

So I hear James Woods house is on fire? Hello Karma…. pic.twitter.com/nWBEg6MQAd — Diane💙 (@Di2765) January 8, 2025

James Woods house is burning. I suppose he will blame that loss on democrats like he did his career 🤔 — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) January 8, 2025

Fortunately, X users without blackened souls called out the leftists’ politically-motivated heartlessness.

One user, for instance, cited Trump’s election as proof that Americans care nothing for what leftist harpies think.

“The majority of Americans voted no to your brand of screeching, mindless hate. Take a good, long hard look in the mirror. That’s pure evil what you said!” the user wrote.

I pray that you don’t get what a lot of people are wishing you’d get: a taste of your own hateful medicine. The majority of Americans voted no to your brand of screeching, mindless hate. Take a good, long hard look in the mirror. That’s pure evil what you said! — גי דוד – Super Free Man (@DBCWriter) January 8, 2025

Another X user pointed out that leftist actor Mark Hamill also had to flee his home.

“So is Mark Hamill’s, is that Karma too?? What an idiotic take,” the user wrote.

So is Mark Hamill’s, is that Karma too?? What an idiotic take. https://t.co/jEFQjV88Vq — Booker9e (@booker9e) January 8, 2025

Perhaps the best contrast of all, however, came from an X user who replied to Piper by posting a 31-second clip of a young man near a California highway frantically trying to rescue a rabbit from the wildfire.

“Karen – this is what humanity looks like,” the user wrote.

Karen – this is what humanity looks like. pic.twitter.com/cvb77daidi — Jammles (@jammles9) January 8, 2025

Indeed, what can one say about a state of society in which people have more concern for a random rabbit than they do for human beings who disagree with them politically?

Of course, Trump’s victory showed that screeching leftists have fewer like-minded friends than they might have supposed.

