Share
Commentary
Actor James Woods speaks onstage during the 2017 Writers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 19, 2017.
Commentary
Actor James Woods speaks onstage during the 2017 Writers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 19, 2017. (Charley Gallay / Getty Images)

Leftists Have Sickening Response After Conservative Actor James Woods' Home Burns in California Fire

 By Michael Schwarz  January 8, 2025 at 11:47am
Share

The demon inside a deranged leftist’s soul always reveals itself during a time that otherwise calls for basic human decency.

Happily, President-elect Donald Trump’s imminent return to the presidency means that we may confidently relegate those leftists to society’s fringes.

Wednesday on the social media platform X, leftist harpies reacted with a mixture of indifference and glee upon learning that conservative actor James Woods had lost his home in the ongoing southern California wildfires.

“I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long” Woods posted. “It feels like losing a loved one.”

Woods, however, received no sympathy from some leftists, including an English professor straight out of central casting.

Karen Piper, Professor Emerita in the University of Missouri’s English Department, mocked the conservative actor in a since deleted X post. (Thankfully, many on social media were able to screen shot it.)

“James Woods’ house is burning down. It’s karma calling,” Piper wrote.

Are you a fan of James Woods?

Curiously, Piper’s University of Missouri faculty page returned a “not authorized to access” message as of Wednesday afternoon. Nor did the department’s Emeritus Faculty directory include an entry for Piper.

An “America First” X user named “Spitfire,” however, captured a screen shot of Piper’s faculty page. The professor’s listed research and teaching interests included “[p]ostcolonial studies and ‘development’ theory; globalization; environmental discourse and policy;” and the unironically named “climate change fiction.”

Related:
Keith Olbermann Sinks to a New Low, Says Conservatives Suffering in Wildfire Disaster are Not 'Human'

Meanwhile, other charming leftists followed Piper’s lead.

Fortunately, X users without blackened souls called out the leftists’ politically-motivated heartlessness.

One user, for instance, cited Trump’s election as proof that Americans care nothing for what leftist harpies think.

“The majority of Americans voted no to your brand of screeching, mindless hate. Take a good, long hard look in the mirror. That’s pure evil what you said!” the user wrote.

Another X user pointed out that leftist actor Mark Hamill also had to flee his home.

“So is Mark Hamill’s, is that Karma too?? What an idiotic take,” the user wrote.

Perhaps the best contrast of all, however, came from an X user who replied to Piper by posting a 31-second clip of a young man near a California highway frantically trying to rescue a rabbit from the wildfire.

“Karen – this is what humanity looks like,” the user wrote.

Indeed, what can one say about a state of society in which people have more concern for a random rabbit than they do for human beings who disagree with them politically?

Of course, Trump’s victory showed that screeching leftists have fewer like-minded friends than they might have supposed.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Christian Apologist Who Appeared on Rogan Podcast Says God Is Doing Something Incredible 'Behind the Scenes'
Sports Anchor Busted Live on Primetime Show as Camera Catches Forgotten Image on Screen Behind Him
Scott Jennings Triggers Rep. Jasmine Crockett by Telling the Simple Truth About the Los Angeles Fire Department
Trump Has Danish Officials Terrified: 'This Seems Much More Serious'
The Ratings Are In: Disney Has Officially Killed One of Its Most Beloved IPs
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation