Leftists Slammed for 'Creepy' Response to Barron Trump's 18th Birthday

Barron Trump, the youngest child of former President Donald Trump, turned 18 on Wednesday and the reactions to his special day brought out some expected and revolting responses from the far-left.

Social media so often sees society’s derelicts and perverts mark the 18th birthdays of child celebrities.

Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and Hillary Duff immediately come to mind as children that some grown adults were once salivating at online the moment they were legal adults.

These are the same kind of deviants who fawned over the 13-year-old “cash me outside” girl Danielle Bregoli when she found internet fame on a 2016 episode of “Dr. Phil” and also supported her decision to join OnlyFans hours after her 18th birthday.

Wednesday was Barron’s turn, and some on the social media platform X had already begun to share their downright creepy thoughts on the son of Donald and Melania Trump reaching adulthood before his birthday:

THE WEEK AHEAD: March 19 – Peter Navarro goes to prison. Finally! March 20 – Barron Trump turns 18. He’ll be fair game. March 25 – Some dumb Trump stuff that will piss off Ducky and cause him to speak of bloodbaths and such. Fun times for us if he says it in court. 😎 — Goodest Thinking 🌵*Boomer *Vet *SoberAF *XY 🌴 (@GoodestThinking) March 17, 2024

Barron Trump turns 18 tomorrow. Just in time to watch his entire inheritance get padlocked. Think how festive it must be at Mar-a-Lago. — Denise Wheeler 🌊💙 (@denisedwheeler) March 19, 2024

Leftist former NBCUniversal producer Mike Sington perhaps had the most disturbing take on the next chapter of Barron’s life, which he posted very early on Wednesday morning, but took down before midday. “Barron Trump turns 18 today. He’s fair game now,” the now-deleted post read.

Naturally, there were plenty of decent people online who stood up for the teen by firing back at the reprobates who had been waiting to attack a young high school student:

This dude woke up at 645 AM and the first thing he did was tweet this. What a creepy freak. https://t.co/PX0Thppy1g — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 20, 2024

Imagine how severe your mental illness has to be to wake up at 4:44am PT thinking about Barron Trump being 18 and “fair game.” https://t.co/rn2NhnkhPp — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) March 20, 2024

This is out right creepy! What does he mean by that statement 😬 https://t.co/Sgs7zO4tWO pic.twitter.com/gjZXpUPxIr — Dawn J 🇺🇲 (@dawnCJ100) March 20, 2024

This guy is just creepy. No other word to describe him. Waits for Barron Trump to turn 18 to say he’s fair game now. It’s always the tolerant Left. https://t.co/6LqygfClfc — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) March 20, 2024

You know this could be considered a threat. Not a good look. — Douglas W Edenfield (@dougedenfield) March 20, 2024

This is repulsive and the @FBI @TheJusticeDept if they actually did their jobs would be looking into you as this sounds like a threat — 🇺🇸 Mama Shelly 🇺🇸 (@mamashelly76) March 20, 2024

While people on social media marked Barron Trump’s big day with a variety of responses, People magazine reported the teen would spend his birthday with his close family.

Barron might be 18 and a physically towering figure, but he still deserves the same respect and privacy that any young person should feel entitled to, no matter who his parents are.

But as the country’s far-left has shown time and again, nothing is sacred to them — especially not children.

