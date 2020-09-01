SECTIONS
Commentary
Social Justice Warriors on Social Media Try To Cancel Adele for 'Cultural Appropriation'

By Michael Austin
Published September 1, 2020 at 4:18pm
Social justice warriors attempted to cancel singer/songwriter Adele on Monday after she posted a photo celebrating Jamaican culture.

In the photograph, Adele’s hair is braided into Bantu knots, which was labeled as a form of “cultural appropriation” by Twitter users.

“Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London,” the singer wrote.

The music industry superstar was celebrating the anniversary of the Notting Hill Carnival, an annual celebration in Britain centered on African-Caribbean ethnic traditions, according to Google Arts & Culture.

Those who attacked Adele made it seem as though her actions had been harmful to the black community.

Other users came out in defense of Adele, arguing that a better description for her attire and hair braids would be “cultural appreciation.”

According to Dictionary.com, cultural appropriation is “the adoption or co-opting, usually without acknowledgment, of cultural identity markers associated with or originating in minority communities by people or communities with a relatively privileged status.”

So what it means is white people are not allowed to celebrate minority cultures; if they do so they are being racist.

If that is the case, where does this logic stop? Are white people allowed to cook ethnic food? Can white artists play jazz or hip-hop music?

If braiding your hair a certain way is wrong, why not outlaw these and many other instances of “cultural appropriation” as well?

Sharing cultural traditions and products help create unity and tolerance; it isn’t a form of stealing or manipulation.

Unfortunately, social justice warriors don’t think logically about these things.

Blindly listening to their neo-Marxist leaders, social justice mobs are always waiting for another opportunity to feign moral superiority.

This isn’t the first time Adele has been targeted either.

Back in May, the singer posted a photo on Instagram revealing her massive weight loss of nearly 100 lbs, according to Prevention.

Many of her fans offered praise for her transformation, while others on social media suggested that the praise for Adele was a form of fat-shaming.

Social justice warriors are always looking for something to complain about.

Would you consider this to be "cultural appropriation"?

They claim to be for “anti-racism” but attack those who celebrate other cultures. Body positivity is only good insofar as unhealthy bodies are the ones being described as “positive.”

These so-called “social justice warriors” are fueled by nothing but hate.

What they are arguing for with “cultural appropriation” is the segregation of races, ethnicities and various other identity groups.

In that way, they are no different than the racists of the Jim Crow South.

Michael Austin
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's in English before joining The Western Journal. He has written for various entertainment sites and volunteered in PragerU's influencer program.
