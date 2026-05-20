Leftists Are Spiraling After Thomas Massie's Loss and Conservatives Should Take That as a Good Sign

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie is supposed to be a Republican. He just lost a Republican primary to keep the House seat he’s held since 2012.

The man who will replace him, military veteran Ed Gallrein, won by nearly 10 points, 54.8 percent to 45.2 percent. Granted, a lot of this had to do with the fact that Gallrein was endorsed by President Donald Trump and Massie has dedicated himself to throwing a wrench into Trump’s agenda, ostensibly under the aegis of isolationist libertarianism.

In reality, his motivations had a lot more to do with presenting himself as the kind of guy who crashes out at a Waffle House at two in the morning, spittle coming from his mouth as he yells incoherently about globalists and chip-tracking conspiracy theories. One might say the miracle is that he held on for this long, but the malignancy seemed to assert itself most strongly in the past few years — specifically, after a certain event we’ll get to shortly.

You’d think this would be a cause for celebration among Democrats and the Very Online™ far left, if you knew nothing about Massie. Instead, they’re crashing out — and it tells you everything about why Massie’s loss was a cause for celebration.

While some pundits predicted the race was a toss-up, it became clear early in the evening that Massie was doomed. Speaking at a concession speech after the most expensive House primary in American history, according to The Associated Press, Massie was anything but magnanimous. He was, however, quite direct about who he was.

“I would have come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent to concede, and it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv,” Massie began, inauspiciously.

🚨 JUST IN — REP. THOMAS MASSIE CONCEDES: “I would’ve come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent and concede.” “And it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.” “I have called and conceded the race.” pic.twitter.com/8Y70wGzp36 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 20, 2026

Massie, a noted Jeffrey Epstein truther whose voting history on Israel would be indistinguishable from David Duke’s if David Duke were electable, went on to nod to the young far-left and fringe-right anti-Semites who have coalesced around Massie’s cause.

“People that want somebody that will go along to get along, I’ve never heard of that strategy, but that seems to be what the voters want,” Massie said. “But not the young voters.”

Yes, the young voters who — as the Times of Israel noted — appreciated the fact that Massie joined the progressive “squad” in refusing to condemn the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks against Israel and became the only House member to vote against a resolution affirming Israel’s right to exist.

I suppose if you’re that young, the Holocaust becomes a far-too-distant memory. (Although not for Massie, who compared the COVID vaccine to Auschwitz prisoner tattoos once upon a time.)

There is an old Arabian proverb, recycled by “Doctor Who,” that goes as follows: “You can always judge a man by the quality of his enemies.” Or there is Winston Churchill’s take: “You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.”

For a great number of people, this is indeed true. Massie himself is trying to push this narrative, saying that he got kicked to the curb because he opposed Donald Trump. In this case, I would say that Massie is a man who can be judged by the quality of his friends, unfortunately — uniformly a collection of lefties, anti-Semites, engagement-farming conspiracy theorists, and Israel-haters.

Mehdi Hasan, the former MSNBC host whose X feed since the Iran engagement began has really been a breakdown to behold, blamed Massie’s loss on — you guessed it! — the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, Israel’s lobby in the United States.

BREAKING: Thomas Massie Loses Primary in Big Win for Trump and AIPAC https://t.co/8stAh7ffBl — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 20, 2026

Spoiler alert for you leftists out there: Most other countries that can afford it and don’t hate us have lobbies in and around the District of Columbia, too. If you focus on one relatively modest one, and there is an aspect about that country that is quite specific to it and no other nation, it isn’t wrong to make assumptions.

Meanwhile, here’s streamer Hasan Piker, who doesn’t even disguise his Jew-hatred most of the time, and didn’t bother Tuesday night, either:

massie’s defeat proves that the republican party is a pro epstein pro israel cult led by their cult leader, epstein affiliate, servant of israel – donald trump. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 19, 2026

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California, meanwhile, lamented the fact that their unlikely buddy movie — where they ineptly tried to manufacture a conspiracy out of the Epstein files at all costs, including those of the clearly innocent — was coming to a close:

My good friend @RepThomasMassie lost tonight. He lost because he had the guts to stand up to the Epstein class and against the war. He won voters under 45 by 30 points. Tonight, I say to this voters who feel rejected by Trump. We welcome you. Join our coalition to take on a… pic.twitter.com/tAGJjtct5b — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) May 20, 2026

And let’s not forget The Young Turks or one of the Krassenstein brothers:

Israel won in Kentucky. They will 100% control the Republican Party now. They will not serve America, they will only serve Israel. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) May 20, 2026

Riiiiight. Totally. The Israel lobby pumping tens of millions into a freakin’ GOP primary race for a single house seat had “nothing to do with it.” Why did Trump turn on Massie in the first place? – His role in getting the Epstein files released, which implicated Israel for… https://t.co/P1YSI8tI1p — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) May 20, 2026

Thomas Massie is one of the most conservative congressmen in the Republican Party. If you were a republican and you were voting against him, it’s not because of your political views, but because you want to protect the Epstein class. To all the people endorsing his opponent,… — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 19, 2026

Ah, yes, the “Epstein Class” — the conspiracy theory that makes Pizzagate seem pretty level-headed in comparison. That’s the left’s idea of acceptable conservatism in 2026: People who will join them in tarring and feathering every person who vaguely knew a debauched socialite at one point in his sordid life as somehow complicit in his moral failings. Spare me.

Judge others by their enemies, if you so choose. In Massie’s case, judge him by his friends. Similarly, we must judge those friends by Massie’s words and actions. Any other reaction fails to match the alacrity with which this must be treated.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.