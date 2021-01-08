Login
Leftists Target Justice Thomas After Wife's Alleged Posts on Capitol Protest

By Cameron Arcand
Published January 8, 2021 at 3:40pm
Left-wing voices are going after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni Thomas, for alleged Facebook posts Ginni Thomas made prior to the Capitol incursion Wednesday.

Slate staff writer Mark Joseph Stern brought attention to the alleged posts on the latter Thomas’ account, triggering swift scrutiny of both her and her husband.

According to Stern, Thomas indicated that she was in support of the protests in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning, which later developed into a riot as people stormed Capitol Hill.

“On the morning of Jan. 6, Ginni Thomas — wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — endorsed the protest demanding that Congress overturn the election, then sent her ‘LOVE’ to the demonstrators, who violently overtook the Capitol several hours later. She has not posted since.”

By Friday, it appeared her Facebook page, along with the posts in question, had been taken down.

People quickly took note and immediately demanded Justice Thomas be punished for his wife’s alleged comments:

Though Ginni Thomas reportedly posted in the morning to show support for the rally and those protesting for election integrity, there was absolutely no indication she showed support for the violence and rioting that began later in the day.

Do you support Justice Clarence Thomas?

It should go without saying that the personal views of a public figure’s spouse do not necessarily warrant a public figure to be removed from their position.

Of course, as the spouse of a Supreme Court Justice, one can hope that Ginny Thomas has respect for the United States’ democratic institutions and is likely heartbroken at the chaos that occurred Wednesday.

Seeing as it appears she made no actual indication that she supported the poorly executed political uprising on Wednesday, the attempt to lump Thomas and her husband in with the disgusting political violence that took place this week seems to be nothing more than a desperate smear campaign to get a conservative off the Supreme Court.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a student in Orange County, California. He is the founder of YoungNotStupid.com, and a contributor for Lone Conservative.
Location
Orange County
Languages Spoken
English







