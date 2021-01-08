Left-wing voices are going after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni Thomas, for alleged Facebook posts Ginni Thomas made prior to the Capitol incursion Wednesday.

Slate staff writer Mark Joseph Stern brought attention to the alleged posts on the latter Thomas’ account, triggering swift scrutiny of both her and her husband.

According to Stern, Thomas indicated that she was in support of the protests in Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning, which later developed into a riot as people stormed Capitol Hill.

“On the morning of Jan. 6, Ginni Thomas — wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — endorsed the protest demanding that Congress overturn the election, then sent her ‘LOVE’ to the demonstrators, who violently overtook the Capitol several hours later. She has not posted since.”

By Friday, it appeared her Facebook page, along with the posts in question, had been taken down.

For background, Ginni Thomas is a conservative lobbyist and avid Trump supporter who campaigned for him. She also routinely spreads fringe conspiracy theories on Facebook. She recently posted: “No one, and I mean no one, has done more to harm America than the Democrats.” pic.twitter.com/LwwtJ0sNlJ — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 8, 2021

People quickly took note and immediately demanded Justice Thomas be punished for his wife’s alleged comments:

Clarence Thomas should be impeached over this. Yes, these posts were from his wife, not himself, but having a far-right conspiracy provocateur wife who says “GOD BLESS YOU” to seditious terrorists should unequivocally disqualify any SCOTUS justice. https://t.co/BT3de6UbVV — Tami Burages (@tburages) January 8, 2021

Why on earth is this not a bigger story? There has to be consequences for this because it undermines every shred of pretense of fairness and impartiality. There is no scenario in which this is acceptable. Here’s hoping that 12 days from now this is dealt with appropriately. https://t.co/4lZSmrjZYL — Heather Murphy (@murphyheather_) January 8, 2021

The Capital Police force has 2,300 officers. The Supreme Court Police Force has only 125 officers. I wonder what Justice Thomas and his wife would think if President Trump directed his mobs’ anger toward the Court while they were in session. https://t.co/CqED31lWQj — Joe Felice (@ThatJoeFelice) January 8, 2021

Though Ginni Thomas reportedly posted in the morning to show support for the rally and those protesting for election integrity, there was absolutely no indication she showed support for the violence and rioting that began later in the day.

It should go without saying that the personal views of a public figure’s spouse do not necessarily warrant a public figure to be removed from their position.

Of course, as the spouse of a Supreme Court Justice, one can hope that Ginny Thomas has respect for the United States’ democratic institutions and is likely heartbroken at the chaos that occurred Wednesday.

Seeing as it appears she made no actual indication that she supported the poorly executed political uprising on Wednesday, the attempt to lump Thomas and her husband in with the disgusting political violence that took place this week seems to be nothing more than a desperate smear campaign to get a conservative off the Supreme Court.

