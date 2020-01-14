Leftists Target Star Actor Vince Vaughn After He's Spotted Talking with Trump at College Football Championship Game

Actor Vince Vaughn was trashed on social media Monday night after a video clip made the rounds showing him talking with President Donald Trump at the College Football Playoff championship game in New Orleans.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended the game, in which LSU defeated Clemson 42-25.

Vaughn — who styles himself as a libertarian — was captured on video in the luxury box occupied by the Trumps talking to the president as the first lady sat between them.

As the “DodgeBall” and “Swingers” star departed, he was seen shaking the president’s hand.

Liberals on Twitter were aghast, starting with former Deadspin employee Timothy Burke.

“I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you,” he said. “All of it, every part of it.”

I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

Whelp… that tells me all I need to know about Vince Vaughn. 🤢 — Bree Darling (@BJJJunebug13) January 14, 2020

Sad. Vince Vaughn is one of my favorites. I always knew he was Republican but this, so gross. I don’t need a Wedding Crashers sequal anymore. https://t.co/QaNcNb889s — Aaron (@TheSarcasmShow) January 14, 2020

I’m not angry about Vince Vaughn, just profoundly disappointed. And I want nothing more to do with him. Once upon a time I found him quite entertaining. Not anymore. pic.twitter.com/vB5pDCFcbA — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) January 14, 2020

I used to have a massive crush on Vince Vaughn. Now I just want to barf 🤮 — SantaMonica403 🌹🔥 (@SantaMonica403) January 14, 2020

Vince Vaugh: explain yourself. — Kelly Kenneally (@KellyKenneally) January 14, 2020



As the outrage mounted, others pushed back at the cancel culture that would ordain punishment for the alleged sin of talking to a president, with some likening what was happening to Vaughn to the trashing of Ellen DeGeneres when she was spotted sharing a luxury box with former President George W. Bush during a Dallas Cowboys game.

I see the lefty idiots are upset with Vince Vaughn and want to go all cancel culture on him for shaking the President’s hand. Vince is like the honey badger- he don’t care! AND Trump gets cheers at the NCAA college championship game on monday! Horrors! https://t.co/K6bua36SES — GrrrGraphics Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) January 14, 2020

So do Swingers and Wedding Crashers get taken off the air for all of eternity now after Vince Vaughn had a civilized conversation with the president at the Superdome tonight? — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 14, 2020

Ellen thought she had it rough… Keep Vince Vaughn in your prayers tonight. pic.twitter.com/5MPeO6Znc6 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) January 14, 2020

Vaughn put a huge gulf between himself and the Hollywood left in a 2015 interview with GQ when he shared his views on gun rights.

“I support people having a gun in public full stop, not just in your home,” he said. “We don’t have the right to bear arms because of burglars; we have the right to bear arms to resist the supreme power of a corrupt and abusive government. It’s not about duck hunting; it’s about the ability of the individual. It’s the same reason we have freedom of speech. It’s well known that the greatest defense against an intruder is the sound of a gun hammer being pulled back.

“All these gun shootings that have gone down in America since 1950, only one or maybe two have happened in non-gun-free zones. Take mass shootings. They’ve only happened in places that don’t allow guns.

“These people are sick in the head and are going to kill innocent people. They are looking to slaughter defenseless human beings. They do not want confrontation. In all of our schools it is illegal to have guns on campus, so again and again these guys go and shoot up these f—ing schools because they know there are no guns there. They are monsters killing six-year-olds. …

“Banning guns is like banning forks in an attempt to stop making people fat. Taking away guns, taking away drugs, the booze, it won’t rid the world of criminality.”

