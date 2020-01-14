SECTIONS
Leftists Target Star Actor Vince Vaughn After He's Spotted Talking with Trump at College Football Championship Game

By Jack Davis
Published January 14, 2020 at 7:57am
Actor Vince Vaughn was trashed on social media Monday night after a video clip made the rounds showing him talking with President Donald Trump at the College Football Playoff championship game in New Orleans.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended the game, in which LSU defeated Clemson 42-25.

Vaughn — who styles himself as a libertarian — was captured on video in the luxury box occupied by the Trumps talking to the president as the first lady sat between them.

As the “DodgeBall” and “Swingers” star departed, he was seen shaking the president’s hand.

Liberals on Twitter were aghast, starting with former Deadspin employee Timothy Burke.

“I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you,” he said. “All of it, every part of it.”

As the outrage mounted, others pushed back at the cancel culture that would ordain punishment for the alleged sin of talking to a president, with some likening what was happening to Vaughn to the trashing of Ellen DeGeneres when she was spotted sharing a luxury box with former President George W. Bush during a Dallas Cowboys game.

Vaughn put a huge gulf between himself and the Hollywood left in a 2015 interview with GQ when he shared his views on gun rights.

Would you be outraged if an actor you like shook hands with a president you dislike?

“I support people having a gun in public full stop, not just in your home,” he said. “We don’t have the right to bear arms because of burglars; we have the right to bear arms to resist the supreme power of a corrupt and abusive government. It’s not about duck hunting; it’s about the ability of the individual. It’s the same reason we have freedom of speech. It’s well known that the greatest defense against an intruder is the sound of a gun hammer being pulled back.

“All these gun shootings that have gone down in America since 1950, only one or maybe two have happened in non-gun-free zones. Take mass shootings. They’ve only happened in places that don’t allow guns.

“These people are sick in the head and are going to kill innocent people. They are looking to slaughter defenseless human beings. They do not want confrontation. In all of our schools it is illegal to have guns on campus, so again and again these guys go and shoot up these f—ing schools because they know there are no guns there. They are monsters killing six-year-olds. …

“Banning guns is like banning forks in an attempt to stop making people fat. Taking away guns, taking away drugs, the booze, it won’t rid the world of criminality.”

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







