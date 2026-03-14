Leftists Tell Conservative Students To Kill Themselves, Use Kirk Assassination Images To Threaten Event

Posters promoting a conservative student group event were vandalized in California with violent images and messages telling students to kill themselves and saying “Charlie Kirk had it coming,” as well as photos of the conservative leader’s assassination.

Flyers advertising an event at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) titled “Keep Men Out of Women’s Sports” were plastered over with explicit imagery showing Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassination under the message saying he “had it coming,” Campus Reform reported.

Another graphic image defacing the flyers showed Adolf Hitler shooting himself in the head under a caption reading, “Hey fascists do the world a favour, follow your leader.”

“We have been dealing with consistent teardown of our flyers, but these stickers were new,” Kai Peters, chairman of UCSD’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter, told Campus Reform. The YAF chapter event organized the event with speaker Paula Scanlan, former NCAA swimmer and advocate who is an outspoken critic of efforts to allow men to compete in women’s sports.

Images of the vandalism were also shared on X by independent journalist Melissa O’Connor.

“I think the attitude was pretty tense, we’ve taken a lot of verbal abuse from people considering our stance on this issue,” Peters continued. “We believe that such rhetoric is psychotic, and it really speaks to where some students are at right now.”

UCSD did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Conservative Californian O’Conner also claimed in an X post that the speaking event was removed from Eventbrite over so-called “hate speech.” Eventbrite, which does have other YAF events listed, did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

The UCSD campus has a history of violent rhetoric and targeting conservative students on campus. More posted by O’Connor show graffiti messages such as “KILL ALL ICE AGENTS” and “IF YOU SEE AN ICE AGENT KILL THEM,” written on campus in a designated art park.

Other photos show individuals painting over the student group’s promotion of Scanlan’s appearance, and covering posters with flyers for furry events as a way to sabotage attendance.

Kirk was assassinated during a speaking event on Sept. 10, 2025 at Utah Valley University while answering a question about transgender violence. Both Republicans and Democrats agree that “extreme political rhetoric used by some in the media and by political leaders” played a pivotal role in the murder.

Kirk’s alleged killer engraved phrases such as “hey fascist! CATCH!” on bullet casings found at the seen of the crime.

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