Leftists threatened violence on social media Friday following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The 87-year-old passed away following a battle with cancer, the high court announced Friday evening.

“Our nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement.

“We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice,” Roberts added.

Speculation immediately swirled as to whether President Donald Trump would appoint a replacement for Ginsburg, and indeed, Trump indicated Saturday that he intends to fill her seat “without delay.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had previously affirmed that he is ready and waiting for a nominee so the Senate can vote.

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

But leftists on social media were apparently tormented by the idea of a duly elected president nominating a high court judge with less than 50 days until the November election.

WARNING: Some of the tweets below contain vulgar language which some readers might find offensive:

The thought of the Senate doing its job by confirming that nominee was also too much for the radical left to bear.

They are losing their minds online.

“If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f—ing thing down,” leftist political commentator Reza Aslan tweeted Friday.

If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire fucking thing down. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) September 19, 2020

He was far from alone, with plenty of angry leftists repeating some version of the phrase “burn it down.”

When people tel you who they are, believe them pic.twitter.com/GvVYl8S5EB — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 19, 2020

It’s important for us to be aware that this is where many Democrats are mentally now. Remember this going forward. pic.twitter.com/C6u2pXgayb — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 19, 2020

Macfarlane is a professor at @UWaterloo, promoting violence against his political enemies. If you were a young woman in his class who was a Trump supporter, would you risk being a target of his violent rage if he found out about you? Should you transfer to a different class? pic.twitter.com/wftvjI0OKA — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 19, 2020

how illegal is it to obstruct and/or burn down access to the senate chamber https://t.co/FrytvkWYRt — Karen 💔 🖥 (@whoisaldeka) September 18, 2020

Chuck Schumer should burn down the senate, not figuratively. I mean literal arson, seems like the only way to stop the GOP from doing anything. — Jackson Specker (@SpeckerJackson) September 19, 2020

Radical-left activists have already burned, looted and rioted in cities across the country all summer.

There is no indication that they’ve suddenly embraced civility, so the threats feel slightly void, as they’ve already shown their hand.

There is no sense in trying to appease any of these people.

But if you thought Justice Brett Kavanaugh was put through hell on earth during his confirmation in 2018, it’s difficult to imagine what a nominee to replace Ginsburg would be put through.

According to ABC News, Trump is indeed planning to nominate a high court justice in the “coming days.”

BREAKING: Pres. Trump is expected to put forth a nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat in the coming days, multiple sources close to the president and with direct knowledge of the situation tell @ABC News. https://t.co/NpSSjiSOLo — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2020

He absolutely should.

This isn’t 2016, when lame-duck President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, and the GOP-controlled Senate decided against voting to confirm him.

In 2020, the Supreme Court could decide the coming election and America’s future.

Democrats have vowed to claw their way to victory in November, no matter the outcome, and Hillary Clinton has advised Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to refrain from conceding the race “under any circumstances” in a close election.

The political climate has changed.

Democrats could jam up the election with litigation, and overload vote counting machines with potentially fraudulent mail-in ballots for days after the election. The country’s high court must be staffed and ready for that possibility.

With Roberts having turned into such an disappointment to conservatives, a 4-4 deadlock on any cases related to the election doesn’t sound pleasant in a country which is already a tinder box of civil unrest.

Continuity of government and a fair election must prevail over terroristic threats from angry leftists.

These people will probably riot anyway, and we can’t defeat them by giving in to their threats or demands.

Trump should nominate a replacement, and the Senate should work double time to confirm whoever that might be by Nov. 3.

It is exactly what the Democrats would do if the shoe were on the other foot.

