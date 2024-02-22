Welcome back to the time-honored tradition of trying to create a scandal out of absolute nothing, Donald Trump edition.

Because, as we all know, chronically online liberals love nothing more than manufacturing evidence that the former president and leading GOP candidate in this year’s presidential race is the spawn of Satan and must be sacrificed on the altar of political correctness so society can give birth to the liberal utopia that’s always just around the corner.

In today’s edition, we turn to the social media platform X, where leftist commentator and podcaster Ed Krassenstein shared a clip of Trump interacting with a man at his resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

“People are saying Donald Trump shoved a man at Mar-a-Lago. What do you think?” Krassenstein said in the Wednesday post.

People are saying Donald Trump shoved a man at Mar-a-Lago. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/QJTHSqIsZP — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 21, 2024

Many commenters said they saw it as a benign interaction between the former president and the other person.

Looks like a solid pat on the back/shoulder to me. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) February 21, 2024

I looks like he patted him on the back as he walked by. Are you that desperate for engagement that you’re now making things up? — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) February 21, 2024

It wasn’t long before the man Trump supposedly “shoved” in the video made it clear they were correct.

Garret Ventry, a former spokesman for Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado and Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, shared Krassentein’s post and said, “Let me settle this. It’s me, we were talking and he gave me a pat on the back.”

Let me settle this. It’s me, we were talking and he gave me a pat on the back. https://t.co/ihVgpl3NwC — Garrett Ventry (@GarrettVentry) February 21, 2024

That’s it.

As most of Krassenstein’s commentators could see, the interaction was completely innocuous and unremarkable.

People responding to Ventry were quick to point out the clear drama-mongering intentions behind Krassenstein’s original post.

“Thank you for clarifying the obvious to the drama thirsty grifters!” one said, with another commenting, “LMAO, Ed thought he had a big scoop!”

Thank you for clarifying the obvious to the drama thirsty grifters! — Jenna Fredo (@LynkLuv) February 21, 2024

LMAO, Ed thought he had a big scoop! — Luke (@LukeRMahoney) February 21, 2024

Now, if it was so clear to most people, even before Ventry clarified what had happened, that there was nothing hostile about the interaction, why did Krassenstein post it, with his disingenuous question clearly designed to make people think otherwise?

Indeed, Krassenstein himself had little to say in his defense, responding to a user asking for the whole clip, “I’m just retweeting what I saw.”

Is there a full clip out there? If so post it. I’m just retweeting the clip I saw. Calm down. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) February 21, 2024

Sure.

Based on the original post and his lame defense, Krassenstein clearly knew what he was doing: He was trying to start a controversy out of nothing — only this time, it was easy to expose this incident for the nothingburger that it was.

Leftists are so desperate to make Trump look as evil as possible in every circumstance that even a friendly pat becomes fodder for the hysteria on social media.

From dubious accusations of sexual assault to the cases against him in New York, Washington and Fulton County, Georgia, the former president has been hit with unrelenting attacks on his character.

If this leftist keyboard warrior wants to manufacture another Trump scandal, he’s going to have to try a lot harder than that.

