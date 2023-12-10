Share
Leftists Turn on Joe Biden, Show Up in Droves to Protest Fundraiser in Deep Blue Stronghold

 By Richard Moorhead  December 10, 2023 at 3:07pm
Is President Joe Biden wearing out his welcome with the militant element of his own party?

The Democrat’s fundraising in Los Angeles was met with pro-Palestinian protests on Friday, according to Breitbart.

The demonstrators arrived at a barrier in Holmby Park — as close as they could get to a Hollywood mansion where Biden was fundraising with Democratic and Hollywood elites.

The protesters expressed their dislike for Israel in the demonstration.

Leftists even went so far as to liken Biden to “Genocide Joe” for his support of Israel in its war with the terrorist group Hamas.

Will the Democrats pull Joe Biden from the 2024 race?

The belligerent crowd was met with a large law enforcement presence at the fence shielding the fundraiser.

Riotous demonstrators even clashed with law enforcement at the scene.

Biden’s support for Israel has displeased some on the political left — in some cases, the more extreme element of the Democratic Party.

Officials of the Minnesota chapter of the Islamist group Council on American-Islamic Relations are openly called on their supporters to eschew support of Biden in the 2024, according to Al-Jazeera.

Biden hasn’t shied away from general support of Israel — publicly — in spite of opposition from his own party.

The United States used its veto powers at a United Nations resolution demanding a cease-fire in the conflict last week, according to Haaretz.

The elites in attendance at the fundraiser included Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Steven Spielberg, and Lenny Kravitz.

