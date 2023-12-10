Leftists Turn on Joe Biden, Show Up in Droves to Protest Fundraiser in Deep Blue Stronghold

Is President Joe Biden wearing out his welcome with the militant element of his own party?

The Democrat’s fundraising in Los Angeles was met with pro-Palestinian protests on Friday, according to Breitbart.

The demonstrators arrived at a barrier in Holmby Park — as close as they could get to a Hollywood mansion where Biden was fundraising with Democratic and Hollywood elites.

❗🇺🇸 – In Los Angeles, BLM members and pro-Palestine supporters gathered in Holmby Park to protest Biden’s fundraiser tonight in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/WQQR5Gmn0v — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformantofc) December 9, 2023

The protesters expressed their dislike for Israel in the demonstration.

BREAKING: Huge crowd in Los Angeles gathers outside Joe Biden’s fundraising event to #ShutItDown4Palestine! We charge you with genocide! pic.twitter.com/38YpvvUeJq — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslnational) December 9, 2023

Leftists even went so far as to liken Biden to “Genocide Joe” for his support of Israel in its war with the terrorist group Hamas.

GENOCIDE JOE NOT WELCOME IN LOS ANGELES Protestors have gathered at Holmby Park to protest President Biden’s fundraiser tonight in LA. #ShutItDown4Palestine #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/Iqn0rSGEFI — People’s City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) December 9, 2023

The belligerent crowd was met with a large law enforcement presence at the fence shielding the fundraiser.

I am at Holmby Park in Santa Monica, where a group of pro-Palestine protesters has gathered as Biden is set to have a fundraiser with big Hollywood names in attendance. Dozens of LAPD officers present and a fence has been erected around the park. Follow for updates. pic.twitter.com/yfe2B3ecyU — Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) December 8, 2023

Riotous demonstrators even clashed with law enforcement at the scene.

Beverly Hills, Los Angeles: Leftist pro-Palestine protesters are furious police are protecting attendees of the fundraiser for President Biden. pic.twitter.com/YeFVST0dvm — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 9, 2023

Biden’s support for Israel has displeased some on the political left — in some cases, the more extreme element of the Democratic Party.

Officials of the Minnesota chapter of the Islamist group Council on American-Islamic Relations are openly called on their supporters to eschew support of Biden in the 2024, according to Al-Jazeera.

Biden hasn’t shied away from general support of Israel — publicly — in spite of opposition from his own party.

The United States used its veto powers at a United Nations resolution demanding a cease-fire in the conflict last week, according to Haaretz.

The elites in attendance at the fundraiser included Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Steven Spielberg, and Lenny Kravitz.

