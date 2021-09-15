Leftists Turn on New CNN Anchor After She Breaks Rank to Challenge Establishment

Liberals online ripped into CNN correspondent Kasie Hunt after she took to Twitter to call out Democrats for their behavior ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Hunt, who joined the left-wing network this summer, posted online Thursday amid the California recall election to share her take on the “big picture” surrounding the voting, and how she said it relates to elections next year.

According to Hunt, Democrats have issues with elitism.

As the returns for California’s special election began to come in showing Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom would remain governor, Hunt tweeted about the election’s potential national implications.

“CA GOV BIG PICTURE: One of the top Democrats in the country got caught living like an elite while everyone else suffered. Elites vs. the rest is the driving force in our politics right now and Democrats have a tough needle to thread both in California & nationwide,” she tweeted, apparently referencing Newsom.

Democrats need to prove they can govern for EVERYBODY, and if you look at California — it’s not necessarily the best test case for national Democrats (see: concern about homelessness, crime, etc) (2/) — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) September 15, 2021

“Democrats need to prove they can govern for EVERYBODY, and if you look at California — it’s not necessarily the best test case for national Democrats (see: concern about homelessness, crime, etc,” the CNN anchor added.

“Republicans not named Trump did learn they had unrealized opportunities with working class voters (including Black and Latino voters) as they watched 2020 returns roll in.”

Obviously California is a Special Place — but the fact that a Democratic national star in waiting *faced* a recall and then had to fight hard for it midway through the campaign does say a lot about the potential challenges Democrats face across the map (4/) — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) September 15, 2021

“Obviously California is a Special Place — but the fact that a Democratic national star in waiting *faced* a recall and then had to fight hard for it midway through the campaign does say a lot about the potential challenges Democrats face across the map,” she continued.

The CNN anchor concluded Democrats would face challenges “if President Biden can’t demonstrate he’s capable of getting the resurgent pandemic under control, has another competence crisis a la Afghanistan, can’t get his budget plan through Congress, etc.”

The series of tweets did not sit well with Twitter’s army of leftists, which was not pleased to see an establishment media personality such as Hunt speaking about the state of the Democratic Party in such a manner.

Oh this is just plain old stupid. https://t.co/BiPgLGefZJ — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) September 15, 2021

Girl! This is a horrible take. Like…really bad. What happened in CA was a comfortable and rational Dem party getting blindsided by LUNATICS-R-US! When people woke up, lunatics got BEAT! — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) September 15, 2021

Kasie Hunt is the new Chuck Todd. I never liked her since she rarely had anything intelligent to say like this👇 @MSNBC was wise to let her go!! #kasiehunt https://t.co/H0466qT9c6 — Dan Pereira (@ddanpereira) September 15, 2021

It is embarrassing that CNN hired this woman for over $1 million when she doesn’t even have the most basic understanding of politics. https://t.co/ntYWG1GotL — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) September 15, 2021

I was wondering why MSNBC dumped Kasie. I guess we know now. — IJ Reilly – ❤ Vote HELL NO on the CA Recall ❤ (@IJReilly4) September 15, 2021

Entire thread is gibberish https://t.co/dU6s8gxnP2 — Lana Slavitt (@somuchweirdness) September 15, 2021

One Twitter user even inferred Hunt was acting as an anti-Democratic-Party operative — pointing out she previously interviewed then-GOP House candidate Dan Crenshaw of Texas in 2018 and stated she appreciated his military service.

This is all you need to know about Kasie Hunt and her “reporting” from 2018: pic.twitter.com/QXK5tU5H9a — CK (@HRCDemocrat) September 15, 2021

“This is all you need to know about Kasie Hunt and her ‘reporting’ from 2018,” the Twitter user wrote.

