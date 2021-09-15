Share
Leftists Turn on New CNN Anchor After She Breaks Rank to Challenge Establishment

 By Kipp Jones  September 15, 2021 at 11:39am
Liberals online ripped into CNN correspondent Kasie Hunt after she took to Twitter to call out Democrats for their behavior ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Hunt, who joined the left-wing network this summer, posted online Thursday amid the California recall election to share her take on the “big picture” surrounding the voting, and how she said it relates to elections next year.

According to Hunt, Democrats have issues with elitism.

As the returns for California’s special election began to come in showing Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom would remain governor, Hunt tweeted about the election’s potential national implications.

“CA GOV BIG PICTURE: One of the top Democrats in the country got caught living like an elite while everyone else suffered. Elites vs. the rest is the driving force in our politics right now and Democrats have a tough needle to thread both in California & nationwide,” she tweeted, apparently referencing Newsom.

“Democrats need to prove they can govern for EVERYBODY, and if you look at California — it’s not necessarily the best test case for national Democrats (see: concern about homelessness, crime, etc,” the CNN anchor added.

“Republicans not named Trump did learn they had unrealized opportunities with working class voters (including Black and Latino voters) as they watched 2020 returns roll in.”

“Obviously California is a Special Place — but the fact that a Democratic national star in waiting *faced* a recall and then had to fight hard for it midway through the campaign does say a lot about the potential challenges Democrats face across the map,” she continued.

The CNN anchor concluded Democrats would face challenges “if President Biden can’t demonstrate he’s capable of getting the resurgent pandemic under control, has another competence crisis a la Afghanistan, can’t get his budget plan through Congress, etc.”

Do you agree with Hunt that Democrats are in trouble next year?

The series of tweets did not sit well with Twitter’s army of leftists, which was not pleased to see an establishment media personality such as Hunt speaking about the state of the Democratic Party in such a manner.

One Twitter user even inferred Hunt was acting as an anti-Democratic-Party operative — pointing out she previously interviewed then-GOP House candidate Dan Crenshaw of Texas in 2018 and stated she appreciated his military service.

“This is all you need to know about Kasie Hunt and her ‘reporting’ from 2018,” the Twitter user wrote.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
