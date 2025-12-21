The Left's Answer to Joe Rogan Who Celebrated Charlie Kirk's Murder Wants CBS Boycotted for Speaking to Erika Kirk

Popular left-wing podcaster Jennifer Welch, seen by many as the Democrats’ answer to Joe Rogan, demanded a boycott of CBS on Monday, saying progressives should seek to make an example of the network after it aired a town hall with Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk.

She did a town hall with CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss that aired Saturday, during which she criticized those who justified the assassination of her husband and TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk. Welch claimed Weiss was turning CBS News into a “propaganda channel.”

“Okay. So during this Bari Weiss CBS takeover and her first town hall is to roll out Erica Kirk. Mind you, we have so many problems in our country right now. You have a massive financial, uh, economic burdens for so many working-class Americans,” Welch said. “You have inflation out the wazoo, health care, all of these things. and she is bringing out Erika Kirk and it’s all they’ve covered for a week straight at CBS News.”

“And listen up, listener, we have agency and we have autonomy,” Welch continued. “Everybody needs to boycott CBS News. They do not get to just come in and say journalism doesn’t matter anymore, we are going to do a propaganda channel. Well, they can do it, but they can’t do it without our money. They cannot do it without our money. They cannot do it if we apply pressure to those advertisers. All of these fascists and all of these oligarchs think they control us and it’s our turn to remind them that we control them. Without our money, you’re nothing. Absolutely nothing. Look at what happened with Jimmy Kimmel.”

CBS News and Weiss did not respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

ABC suspended Kimmel on Sept. 17 after broadcast station ownership groups Nexstar and Sinclair Broadcasting, which own dozens of ABC affiliates, announced they would not air “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in the wake of comments the late-night host made about the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Erika Kirk told Jesse Watters in an interview that aired Nov. 5 on Fox News that she told Sinclair Broadcasting she didn’t want a coerced apology from Kimmel.

“[ABC] asked, I haven’t really told anybody this, so they asked, ‘Do you want Jimmy to give you an apology? Do you want to be on a show? How can we make it right?’” Erika Kirk told Watters, noting that Sinclair had also been in touch with her. “Through our team, I responded, I said, ‘Tell them thank you, we received their note. This is not our issue, not our mess. If you want to say I’m sorry to someone who’s grieving, go right ahead. But if that’s not in your heart, don’t do it. I don’t want it. I don’t need it.’”

Jennifer Welch: “Boycott CBS News. We need to completely dismantle them. They have overnight turned into a huge propaganda channel that is here to shill for this fascist regime and for a war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu. It’s just complete and utter bullshit.” pic.twitter.com/tMaCK7FRKk — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 17, 2025

Both Nexstar and Sinclair resumed airing “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” although Sinclair had indicated it would insist on an apology from the host to Erika Kirk in a statement issued when it initially removed Kimmel from the air.

Welch previously praised one “No Kings” protester who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and has also referred to White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller as a “Nazi Jew.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.