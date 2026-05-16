The Left's Hate-Spewing Rhetoric Is Fanning the Flames

Based on common sense and psychological research, the most reliable predictor of future conduct is relevant past behavior. That being so, the progressive script, casting Trump as Hitler, is likely to persist for at least the remainder of his term.

And if such fanning-the-flames animus remains undiminished, the virtual certainty of its continuation will be matched only by the virtual certainty that there will be another attempt on the President’s life, not if, but when.

Apparent to anyone capable of fogging a mirror, there have been three well-known assassination attempts on Donald Trump: in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024; two months later, in West Palm Beach, Florida; and just recently, in Washington, D.C.

But less disclosed, since 2016, there have been as many as 17 possible attempts on Trump’s life, far more than any American president or presidential candidate. Culled from the public record, those lesser-known instances include foiled plots, security breaches near Trump events, and arrests of unauthorized individuals carrying weapons in proximity to the president.

The most newsworthy of those under-the-radar threats occurred less than three months ago when an armed suspect attempted entry into Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Yet anyone thinking those potentially catastrophic attempts are purely coincidental, having nothing to do with the leftist obsession to fan the flames of Trump hatred, is either extremely naïve, not paying attention, or believes in Tooth Fairies and Easter Bunnies.

The list of Democrats ginning up their base by hurling verbal grenades at Trump is large and ever-growing. Examples include the primary author of the “Trump is a Russian agent” hoax, Adam Schiff, who recently claimed that the president is “using a dictator’s playbook” and “making the country look like a fascist state.” And reinforcing that absurdity during her presidential campaign, Kamala Harris confirmed that she thinks Trump is a “fascist.”

Not to be outdone, Harris’s self-described “knucklehead” running mate, Tim Walz, recently labeled Trump a “feeble-minded, trigger-happy president” who plunged the U.S. into war without a threat.

No strangers to those fanning the flames of indoctrinated hate and groupthink division, left-wing newscasters also con their audiences by verbally attacking the president. Joy Reid has repeatedly described Trump as a Hitlerian figure, and echoing that comparison, Rachel Maddow stated, “I have to study Hitler more to understand Trump.”

But those divisive and violence-promoting depictions of Trump pale in comparison to judgments authored by progressive celebrities.

Shortly after Trump’s first inauguration, Madonna defiantly said she “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.” Comedian Kathy Griffin ghoulishly displayed a decapitated likeness of Trump during a photo shoot. Robert De Niro sophomorically mocked the president as “a pig,” “a punk,” “an idiot,” and “a national disaster.” And Bruce Springsteen is playing a “No Kings” tour.

However, in seeking a stronger connection between woke rhetoric and leftist violence, the strongest link may well be their central focus on depicting Trump as a “threat to democracy.”

To that end, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer insisted that Trump would “undermine democracy,” and Harris called the president a “wannabe dictator” who craves “unchecked power.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson described Trump as “the biggest threat to our democracy” in the “history of our country.” And Walz insisted that “no one has ever been more dangerous to this country than Donald Trump,” who is “fascist to the core.”

Yet, such hyperbolic bluster would mean little unless there was evidence that fanning the flames of discontent incited polarization at least and violence at most. But while it is impossible to establish an exact cause-and-effect relationship, evidence points strongly in the latter direction.

And that is especially so when realizing that some troubled and easily persuadable individuals will, over time, undoubtedly come to believe that killing “Hitler” or his followers will result in everlasting notoriety.

Accordingly, a 2025 Rutgers University-affiliated study found that there has been a sharp rise in public justification for political violence, especially lethal violence, with the strongest support among younger, highly online, easily radicalized, left-of-center respondents.

More specifically, 38 percent of all participants said that murdering Trump would be at least somewhat justified. But in concluding that an “assassination culture” is normalizing, the Rutgers study also found that 50 to 56 percent of younger, left-leaning online users supported that deadly calculus aimed directly at the president.

Given the results of that research, the rise of political violence in general, the erosion of affable political discourse, and the number of attempts on the president’s life, leftists predictably deny their priming role in each.

But words matter. And it’s inexcusably naïve or blatantly dishonest for even Jimmy Kimmel not to recognize or even acknowledge that inarguable reality.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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