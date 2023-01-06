The Left's Most Hated General Gets Reinstated on Twitter, Uses First Post to Thank Man Who Did It

Retired Gen. Michael Flynn was reinstated on Twitter Friday, nearly two years after the former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump was banned from the platform.

As noted by PBS, Flynn was removed from Twitter two days after the Capitol insurrection, at a time when social media bans were being inflicted on right-wing voices that called into question the results of the 2020 election and were allegedly disseminating hate speech.

Flynn punctuated his first tweet back with a characteristic message, saying “God Bless America!”

He also offered a thank-you to Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk.

“I want to personally thank @elonmusk for all he is doing to help protect our basic human rights, especially our freedom of speech. And thanks for allowing me back on @Twitter,” Flynn wrote.

I want to personally thank @elonmusk for all he is doing to help protect our basic human rights, especially our freedom of speech. And thanks for allowing me back on @Twitter . To all who offered their strong voices of support to bring me back, thank you! God Bless America 🇺🇸 ! — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) January 6, 2023

Flynn’s reinstatement followed a Thursday tweet from once-banned Roger Stone asking Musk to allow Flynn back on the social media platform.

“@GenFynn has been locked out of his Twitter page since 2020. Can see- can’t post. Please @elonmusk reinstate General Michael Flynn,” Stone wrote.

.@GenFynn has been locked out of his Twitter page since 2020. Can see- can’t post. Please @elonmusk reinstate General Michael Flynn pic.twitter.com/MEcWPIvF3l — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) January 6, 2023

Flynn had last been on Twitter voicing an upbeat message in the time of tumult that marked the early days of January 2021.

“America fought a good fight. Our great Country is resilient & we will get thru this difficult time. Acting responsibly at this moment is what all Americans must do. During the past 4 tough years, I found faith, family and true friends were my foundation,” he wrote then.

America fought a good fight. Our great Country is resilient & we will get thru this difficult time. Acting responsibly at this moment is what all Americans must do. During the past 4 tough years, I found faith, family and true friends were my foundation. God Bless America 🙏🇺🇸 https://t.co/gdrRrWKL5P — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) January 8, 2021

Flynn’s return was celebrated by his followers.

Man, did you ever know that you’re my hero? WELCOME BACK! — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) January 6, 2023

Not everyone was pleased.

@elonmusk has to be a pretty sick twist to restore Michael Flynn’s Twitter account on January 6th, but there it is. — Pádraig Ó Séaġḋa (@poshea) January 6, 2023

Prior to buying Twitter, Musk had voiced his disapproval of banning high-profile individuals from Twitter. Since buying the platform he has ended bans for several individuals, including Trump, who has not yet posted, saying he prefers to use his own Truth Social platform.

