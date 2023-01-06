Parler Share
News

The Left's Most Hated General Gets Reinstated on Twitter, Uses First Post to Thank Man Who Did It

 By Jack Davis  January 6, 2023 at 4:36pm
Parler Share

Retired Gen. Michael Flynn was reinstated on Twitter Friday, nearly two years after the former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump was banned from the platform.

As noted by PBS, Flynn was removed from Twitter two days after the Capitol insurrection, at a time when social media bans were being inflicted on right-wing voices that called into question the results of the 2020 election and were allegedly disseminating hate speech.

Flynn punctuated his first tweet back with a characteristic message, saying “God Bless America!”

He also offered a thank-you to Twitter’s owner, Elon Musk.

“I want to personally thank @elonmusk for all he is doing to help protect our basic human rights, especially our freedom of speech. And thanks for allowing me back on @Twitter,” Flynn wrote.

Trending:
Parents Reveal Stance on Death Penalty for Daughter's Alleged Killer: 'If You Want to Play God's Role ...'

Flynn’s reinstatement followed a Thursday tweet from once-banned Roger Stone asking Musk to allow Flynn back on the social media platform.

Do you think General Flynn was wrongfully suspended from Twitter?

“@GenFynn has been locked out of his Twitter page since 2020. Can see- can’t post. Please @elonmusk reinstate General Michael Flynn,” Stone wrote.

Flynn had last been on Twitter voicing an upbeat message in the time of tumult that marked the early days of January 2021.

“America fought a good fight. Our great Country is resilient & we will get thru this difficult time. Acting responsibly at this moment is what all Americans must do. During the past 4 tough years, I found faith, family and true friends were my foundation,” he wrote then.

Related:
Breaking Exclusive: President Trump Tells Gen. Flynn He Would Serve as House Speaker

Flynn’s return was celebrated by his followers.

Not everyone was pleased.

Prior to buying Twitter, Musk had voiced his disapproval of banning high-profile individuals from Twitter. Since buying the platform he has ended bans for several individuals, including Trump, who has not yet posted, saying he prefers to use his own Truth Social platform.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Ex-Soccer Star Who Refused to Follow Coach's Woke Orders Gets Major Award
The Left's Most Hated General Gets Reinstated on Twitter, Uses First Post to Thank Man Who Did It
Idaho Suspect's Sister Starred in Horror Film with Similarities to Moscow Murders - Director Shocked
Watch: This Looks Like a War - High Ranking Drug Lord Arrested in Successful Operation
Buffalo Bills Head Coach in First Public Comments Since Hamlin Collapse: 'Glory to God'
See more...

Conversation