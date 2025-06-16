Left's Immigration Narrative Crushed by What Happened at Nebraska Meat Packing Plant Immediately After ICE Raid

Establishment elites love cheap labor. They always have. Thus, the establishment media routinely gaslights readers and viewers about illegal immigration, a prime source of cheap labor.

Now and then, however, even the establishment media cannot help accidentally telling the truth.

On Sunday, for instance, in the opening paragraph of a story meant to evoke pathos for the “victims” of last week’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid on the Glenn Valley Foods meat packing plant in Omaha, Nebraska, which netted 76 illegal immigrants, NBC News inadvertently undermined the leftist establishment’s entire immigration narrative.

“Every seat in the waiting area of Glenn Valley Foods was occupied with people filling out job applications early Thursday afternoon, two days after the meat packing plant became the center of the largest worksite immigration raid in the state of Nebraska so far this year,” the opening paragraph read.

In other words, Americans stood ready to fill jobs hitherto occupied by illegal immigrants.

Democrats told us it would not happen. Then again, Democrats also fought a civil war in an effort to keep their slaves. So Democrats, the party of elitism, will always fight for cheap labor.

Meanwhile, on the social media platform X, President Donald Trump’s allies highlighted the NBC story’s first paragraph.

“Every seat in the waiting area of Glenn Valley Foods was occupied with people filling out job applications early Thursday afternoon, two days after the meatpacking plant became the center of the largest worksite immigration raid in the state.” https://t.co/YO4mFfMf4p — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 16, 2025

Likewise, other X users noted how thoroughly that paragraph undermined the entire leftist-establishment narrative on illegal immigration.

“And just like that, the ‘jobs Americans won’t do’ myth evaporates. Turns out when the law is enforced and wages aren’t undercut, Americans line up to work. One raid exposed the whole scam,” one user wrote.

And just like that, the “jobs Americans won’t do” myth evaporates. Turns out when the law is enforced and wages aren’t undercut, Americans line up to work. One raid exposed the whole scam. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) June 16, 2025

“This flies against the narrative that Americans don’t want to work. They do want to work. But they want honest pay and these businesses don’t want to pay them for it,” another user wrote.

This flies against the narrative that Americans don’t want to work. They do want to work. But they want honest pay and these businesses don’t want to pay them for it. — Masculinity Matters (@Masculinity_) June 16, 2025

Other X users blamed the company for hiring so many illegal immigrants.

The CEO should be arrested for aiding and abetting foreign invaders of our country., — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) June 16, 2025

But I thought they couldn’t survive without their illegal workers! 🤦🏻‍♀️ — ~Just Melissa~ (@Melissa1opinion) June 16, 2025

When it comes to illegal immigration, of course, it takes very little effort to connect the dots.

For instance, an August 2024 jobs report showed that all net jobs since August 2023 had gone to foreign-born workers.

Likewise, when former President Joe Biden’s Bureau of Labor statistics admitted that it had exaggerated U.S. job creation by more than 800,000 jobs for the period between March 2023 and March 2024, one Goldman Sachs economist blithely advised confidence, based on the fact that the methodology excluded hundreds of thousands of “unauthorized immigrants, a group which strongly contributes to overall job growth.”

In other words, establishment elites do not care who fills the jobs as long as the profits continue.

Second, the Democratic Party dominates the modern establishment. For anyone who doubts this, take a look at voting patterns in America’s wealthiest counties.

Thus, the Democrat-dominated establishment media will always spread the lie that illegal immigrants do jobs that Americans do not want.

Illegal immigrants might do jobs that Americans do not want at those wages. But that is no excuse for exploitation.

Fortunately, this time at least, we could rely on NBC to undermine its own narrative.

