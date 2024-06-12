Left's Latest 'Sting' Against Supreme Court Justice Alito Backfires, Proves How Right He Is

When it comes to smearing Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, the liberals have already lost.

With major court decisions due to drop any day now — from former President Donald Trump’s immunity claims to abortion and gun rights cases to other huge issues — liberal attacks are piling on with the publication of undercover recordings of Alito speaking in what were supposed to be private conversations.

But as “sting” videos making the news this week show, the leftists are only proving how right Alito is.

As National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin pointed out in a column published Tuesday, the recordings, made by a liberal documentary maker posing as a conservative to try to lure Alito into some click-bait stupidity, ended up doing the opposite: Alito comes across as a man of acumen and honesty — and humility.

His questioner, on the other hand, is clearly a lying grifter.

The “sting” videos are below. The conversation is well worth hearing:

EXCLUSIVE UNDERCOVER AUDIO:

Sam Alito x John Roberts x The Undercurrent 1/ Justice Alito admits lack of impartiality with the Left, says: “One side or the other is going to win.” pic.twitter.com/b5nmxToZ9z — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) June 10, 2024

The documentary maker in question — identified by a cheerleading Rolling Stone piece as Lauren Windsor — approached Alito at a fundraising event for the Supreme Court Historical Society.

Her language was appallingly dishonest — she pretended sympathy for the public pressures Alito has been undergoing, especially concerning the groundbreaking Dobbs decision last year that overturned the legal and moral monstrosity of Roe v. Wade.

It was clearly designed to elicit some emotional response from the justice, one that could be twisted to prove the court is only one good abortion case from pushing the country into the “Handmaid’s Tale” nightmare of the left’s most fetishistic fantasies.

“As a Catholic and as someone who, like, really cherishes my faith, I just don’t, I don’t know that we can negotiate with the left in the way that, like, needs to happen for the polarization to end,” she said. “I think that it’s a matter of, like, winning.”

Alito, like, agreed. But not, like, in a way that any, like, mature person could, like, disagree with.

“I think you’re probably right.” he said. “On one side or the other — one side or the other is going to win. I don’t know. I mean, there can be a way of working — a way of living together peacefully, but it’s difficult, you know, because there are differences on fundamental things that really can’t be compromised. They really can’t be compromised. So it’s not like you are going to split the difference.”

Is there any honest American who could disagree with that?

One side or the other is going to win — because when two irreconcilable forces are in active conflict, one or the other will eventually win. Alito didn’t predict which side it would be. He didn’t even, strictly speaking, state a preference (though his authorship of the Dobbs decision — and its tone — make that pretty clear).

He merely stated a fact.

It’s also important to point out that there is a way of “living together peacefully” — more or less in the state of the country as it is — but in the long term, something is going to give.

And then, playing her role to the hilt, Windsor went as far as to invoke “godliness” (the judgmentally minded might call it a kind of blasphemy, considering she was lying through her leftist teeth).

“I think that the solution really is, like, winning the moral argument,” she said. “Like, people in this country who believe in God have got to keep fighting for that, to return our country to a place of godliness.”

“I agree with you,” Alito said.

“Bingo!” cried the editors at Rolling Stone, slapping a summary headline on the piece: “Supreme Court justice says he ‘agrees’ that the U.S. should return to a place of godliness.”

If wishing a county to be in a state of “godliness” isn’t damning, what is?

But Alito also knows it isn’t the court’s job to determine whether the United States is a place of godliness — that’s up to Americans and the representatives they elect.

In a video from 2023 Windsor intercut, she recorded Alito describing his view of the Supreme Court. Again, it was exactly what a normal American would want to hear:

In that portion of the video, in where Windsor again cited the “polarization” of the country and what can be done about it, Alito lamented the role of “the media” in eroding the public trust in the court (like Eve lamenting the serpent, under the circumstances), but also made it clear the court has limits that are inherent in its creation.

“We [the justices] have a very defined role, and we need to do what we’re supposed to do,” he said.

“But this is a bigger problem. This is way above us. So I wish I knew the answer. I do.”

The humility of the words “way above us” is not in any liberal politicians’ makeup — whether they’re on or off the court.

What Alito was describing was the will of the American people and — probably — the will of God.

The Democratic Party and the American left in general have spent decades proving they have scant respect for either. But it’s exactly the kind of humility the country needs from the men and women on the highest court in the land.

In another video, a Windsor colleague identified as Ally Sammarco — “who identifies as a former Republican turned Democratic strategist,” according to The Washington Times — expresses crocodile tears of sympathy to Alito for the “attacks” he’s facing in the media. Then she asks him what he thinks is behind it.

EXCLUSIVE UNDERCOVER AUDIO feat. the debut of my colleague @Ally_Sammarco:

Alito v @ProPublica Justice Alito rants on ProPublica and minimizes Justice Thomas’ extraordinary ethics breaches as “any little thing they can find” pic.twitter.com/HXFlaxRpWm — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) June 12, 2024

Again, Alito’s response defied the desires of Democrats for clickbait quotes.

“I think it’s for a simple reason. They don’t like our decisions,” he said. “And they don’t like how they anticipate we’ll decide some cases that are coming up. That’s the beginning and the end of it.”

Again, is there an honest American who can disagree? The fact that these recordings even exist proves his point.

Alito is a target of the attacks, especially the ongoing faux fight over flags outside his homes.

Justice Clarence Thomas, a man whose public rectitude is irreproachable, is another constant target — as a black conservative with a towering intellect, even his existence is an insult to the fringe left.

And now the leftist assault on the Supreme Court is reaching its peak for the session, as the justices ready the release of opinions on Trump immunity, charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion, the abortion drug mifepristone, the Second Amendment and curbing the power of the administrative state.

It’s going to be a massive final sprint for the conservative-majority court, and liberals are already launching preemptive attacks, with Alito in the crosshairs.

Every Supreme Court justice makes history with every day on the job, of course. But Alito is different. His authorship of the Dobbs decision puts him in the rarefied company of Supreme Court justices whose landmark decision have etched a place in the chronicles of the country. (For good or ill: Chief Justice Earl Warren, author of the Brown v. Board of Education decision is in that group, along with Roger Taney of Dred Scott and Harry Blackmun or Roe v. Wade.)

He knows what place he has; he knows the power that he has, but he also knows that that power is sharply limited by the very Constitution that created it.

That’s a lesson every American politician should learn and live by. It’s a lesson most sorely needed by big-government, Democratic politicians from President Joe Biden on down to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her squad.

Liberals trying to smear Sam Alito might think they’re hurting him and the court, but all they’re really doing is showing how much he belongs there.

