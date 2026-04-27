The Left's Rising New Star Hasan Piker Endorses Terrorism, Violence and Suggested the President Should Be Assassinated

Hasan Piker’s week-long media debutante ball has — alas — been spoiled by someone who lived out the leftist influencer’s rhetoric.

Those of you who pay attention to these things — and count yourself fortunate if you aren’t — may have noticed that the far-left Twitch streamer with over 3 million followers suddenly got an entrée into polite media society last week with an airy, soft-lit video chat hosted by The New York Times and featuring Nadja Spiegelman, the newspaper’s culture editor, and Jia Tolentino, a writer for The New Yorker.

Piker has gotten play in the legacy media before — glowing profiles in the Times, the newspaper’s galling decision to let him write a commentary political violence in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, despite the fact he himself loves calling for political violence when it results in audience capture. But the Times roundtable, with two of the most prestigious journalists the left-bubble Gotham media machine has to offer, was the clearest attempt to prestige-wash Piker’s inchoate, rambling political philosophy into something that fits within the window of sane political discourse.

And then some guy just had to go take a bit of Piker’s less-savory advice and try to assassinate President Donald Trump and those around him. Talk about a momentum-squasher.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen is in federal custody after trying attacking the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night. Allen, who was described by authorities as heavily armed, rushed past Secret Service members and shot one agent before he was taken into custody. The event was evacuated and the president was taken back to the White House. The agent Allen allegedly shot was wearing a bulletproof vest and will recover.

President Trump just posted video of Secret Service shooting at attempted assassin from the White House Correspondents’ dinner, allegedly Cole Allen, and photos of him. https://t.co/HKykZwT3Fe pic.twitter.com/UvJBIs3gsg — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 26, 2026

Allen, a Torrance, California, teacher and engineer, was quickly linked to left-wing causes through his history, including donating to Kamala Harris and attending a “No Kings” rally. Later on Sunday, it was reported that he sent family members what is being described — depending on the source — as either a note or a manifesto in which he stated he “believed it was his duty to target Trump administration officials,” to use NBC News’ wording.

From NBC News:

Just moments before the attack, Allen sent family members a note apologizing to his parents, colleagues, students, bystanders and others for what he was about to do, according to a transcript of some of Allen’s writings provided to NBC News by a senior administration official. “I don’t expect forgiveness,” Allen wrote. “Again, my sincere apologies.” In the note, Allen criticized Trump without mentioning him by name. He wrote about lax security at the hotel, saying he had expected more. Related: Eaten Up with TDS, Adam Kinzinger Tries to Normalize Attempts to Kill Trump with Volley of Bizarre Posts He also described his “expected rules of engagement,” writing: “Administration officials (not including Mr. Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.” He appeared to be referring to FBI Director Kash Patel.

This isn’t a matter of shock or surprise, and I doubt there was anyone who seriously thought Hercule Poirot was needed to suss out what Mr. Cole was trying to accomplish Saturday night. However, if you needed concrete confirmation that he wasn’t trying to target the ghost of Ronald Reagan to impress Jodie Foster, say, there you had it.

There are a whole lot of reasons this is problematic; for the purposes of this exploration, only two matter. First, this is no less than the third credible attempt on the life of Donald Trump in less than two years. Second, Hasan Piker — the man currently having his coming out party in polite media society — encourages these sorts of attempts, not just implicitly but quite explicitly.

Here, for instance, is Piker talking about Trump’s assassination and saying that “someone has to do it.”

Reminder that Hasan Piker publicly advocated for President Trump’s assassination Perhaps one of his lunatic followers decided to give it a shot pic.twitter.com/CL6d18H2ZX — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 26, 2026

OK, fine, you’re saying. Maybe this is just one quote out of context. After all, this guy streams himself almost constantly, and this is one clip of him that seems to call for the assassination of the president of the United States. Perhaps it’s an aberration. Maybe he’s not some sort of Xbox Farrakhan — someone who talks horribly when he’s with his supporters but tries to present himself nicely in refined company like the Spiegelman/Tolantino podcast.

All right, then: Here’s a 65-part supercut where he either calls for or excuses murder, rape, harassment, genocide, and a score of other crimes.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar and graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

65 times Hasan Piker endorsed political violence and terrorism: pic.twitter.com/lkBEghr8at — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) April 26, 2026

And even the “Xbox Farrakhan” moniker doesn’t hold water — because, during the aforementioned podcast with Spiegelman and Tolantino, Piker continued to excuse violence quite explicitly, saying that people understood why accused assassin Luigi Mangione might have killed an insurance executive who was a husband and father because the man was guilty of what he called “social murder.”

In a new NYT interview, Hasan Piker says that many “understand” Luigi Mangione killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson because Thompson himself was guilty of “social murder” pic.twitter.com/4f9bPdsxU5 — Pirate Wires (@PirateWires) April 22, 2026

Notice the lack of real pushback here. Normal people ought to be shocked by this; it’s Stalinist “enemy of the state”-style rhetoric in which anyone who does something the Hasan Piker contingent doesn’t like deserves to get offed.

If you watched the whole supercut above, there are a whole lot of folks that Piker thinks committed “social murder” and therefore have it coming — including President Trump and the nearly 3,000 innocent people killed on 9/11, for starters, and pretty much anybody who talks bad about him or thinks differently from him, especially if they happen to be Jewish.

This is either a madman who is too cowardly to go through with the depravity he endorses because he values his own freedom and comfort too much, and he knows both of those things (plus probably his life) would be compromised if he practiced what he preached, or he is a madman who has enough practicality to monetize his demoniacal ramblings.

In other words, whatever he may be, it’s not worth talking to or — to use that wretched verb — platforming this man in any serious sense. Yet, tout New York media society tried its hardest these past few days to form his aimless rampage into something acceptable for the liberal masses.

The footage of Cole Tomas Allen sprinting past the Secret Service, then being detained upon the floor of the Washington Hilton before he could kill the president or anyone else, should put a sobering conclusion to this lamentable episode of sane-washing a violent lunatic. Because even if Allen never consumed a minute of Piker’s drivel, he’s the invariable end product of a sociopolitical faction fed upon Pikerism, especially when Pikerism is laundered as acceptable by two women masquerading as respectable and responsible journalists.

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