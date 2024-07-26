The Left's Trump Shooting Conspiracy Theories Just Got Crushed by a New York Times Investigation

Admissions against interest have unique persuasive force.

The establishment media’s affluent liberal audience, riddled with a seething hatred for former President Donald Trump, would love nothing more than for their favorite regime scribes at The New York Times and elsewhere to feed them the worst possible news about Trump.

On Friday, however, the Times published an impressive forensic analysis of the July 13 assassination attempt against Trump that should dash those hate-addled liberals’ fondest wishes and put to rest their most absurd speculations regarding the attack on the former president.

The forensic analysis “strongly suggests” that the “first of eight bullets fired by the gunman” grazed Trump, per the Times.

Rob Maher, audio forensics expert at Montana State University, assisted with the analysis.

“A key piece of evidence in The Times’s analysis is a live video feed that captures Mr. Trump’s reaction as the first three gunshots are fired. The crack of the bullets are heard as they pass the microphone that Mr. Trump speaks into. Almost a second elapses between the first and second shots,” the Times wrote.

In testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray fueled deranged liberal theories about Trump’s wound.

“My understanding is that either [a bullet] or some shrapnel is what, you know, grazed his ear,” Wray said.

Thursday on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump blasted the tyrannical FBI director.

According to Trump, “the FBI never even checked” his ear wound. That makes sense, of course, because Wray has shown that he has other politically-motivated priorities.

“His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments — with zero retribution,” Trump wrote.

Fortunately, the Times’ story should remove all speculation about Trump’s ear wound.

“[Trump] flinches, and his right hand already starts reaching for his right ear during that time between the first audible shot and the second audible shot,” Maher concluded from his analysis of video and audio evidence.

Furthermore, a “puff of debris” from the bleachers behind the former president showed where that first shot landed.

Thus, using multiple videos, the Times created a 3-D model of the would-be assassin’s first shot.

“The model and the trajectory analysis show that the bullet traveled in a straight line from the gunman to the bleachers, clipping Mr. Trump on its path. This suggests the bullet was not deflected by first striking an object that would have then sprayed Mr. Trump with debris,” the Times wrote.

Of course, many people must pay for allowing a 20-year-old gunman to fire eight shots at a former president. Resignations alone will not do.

In the meantime, at least, Times readers will have to find another outlet for their cherished hatred.

