'Their Legacy Is Immortal': Trump Delivers Stirring Memorial Day Statement

In contrast with brief comments from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris prior to Memorial Day, former President Donald Trump released a statement on Monday to remind Americans of the reasons behind the holiday.

“On this Memorial Day, we remember the fallen heroes who took their last breaths in defense of our Nation, our families, our citizens, and our sacred freedoms,” Trump wrote in a statement.

“The depth of their devotion, the steel of their resolve, and the purity of their patriotism has no equal in human history. On distant battlefields, in far-off oceans, and high in the skies above, they faced down our enemies and gave their lives so that America would prevail,” the former president added.

Trump also highlighted the “supreme sacrifice” given by many armed forces personnel who have served the nation.

“They made the supreme sacrifice so that our people can live in safety and our Nation can thrive in peace. It is because of their gallantry that we can together, as one people, continue our pursuit of America’s glorious destiny,” he said.

Trump referred to the service of America’s fallen heroes as “immortal,” highlighting loyalty to those who have paid the ultimate price with their lives on the battlefield.

“We owe all that we are, and everything we ever hope to be, to these unrivaled heroes. Their memory and their legacy is immortal. Our loyalty to them and to their families is eternal and everlasting,” he said.

In contrast to the “woke” promotions highlighted in recent military ads, Trump referred to the nation’s military personnel as warriors.

“America’s warriors are the single greatest force for justice, peace, liberty, and security among all the nations ever to exist on earth. God bless our fallen Soldiers, Sailors, Coast Guardsmen, Airmen, and Marines. We honor them today, forever, and always,” Trump said.

The former president’s statement serves as a follow-up to his Thursday attacks on the Biden administration before Memorial Day.

“With Memorial Day Weekend coming up, tomorrow people start driving in the biggest automobile days of the year,” Trump said in the statement.

“I’m sorry to say the gasoline prices that you will be confronted with are far higher than they were just a short number of months ago where we had gasoline under $2 a gallon.”

“Other than that, have a great Memorial Day Weekend!” I don’t care who you are, this Trump statement is just legitimately funny, on several levels. pic.twitter.com/hQTrIyJXDk — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 27, 2021

Trump’s statement also strongly contrasted Twitter posts by both Biden and Harris entering the holiday weekend.

Biden tweeted, “Stay cool this weekend, folks.” He later added a more traditional Memorial Day statement.

Stay cool this weekend, folks. pic.twitter.com/Z2xOTekvUZ — President Biden (@POTUS) May 29, 2021

Harris simply posted Friday, “Enjoy the long weekend.”

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

The vice president’s initial post angered many on social media who found her whimsical words offensive, as Memorial Day commemorates Americans who have died in the armed forces.

Harris tweeted on Sunday, “As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice.”

