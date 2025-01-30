Legacy Media Blackout: Biden Froze Spending Years Before Trump, Where Was Criticism Then?

President Donald Trump earned quite a bit of media scrutiny this week after he decided to freeze billions of dollars of federal expenditures.

Trump officials ordered a pause on some federal grant spending, but not programs like Social Security, after they learned that money was still flying out the door for absurd reasons, such as the funding of condoms for Hamas, the New York Post reported.

After all, the vast majority of the federal workforce is leftist, and Trump learned in his first term that liberals embedded in the bureaucracy will always seek ways to carry out the uniparty agenda, even if a reformer finds his way into the Oval Office.

In any case, the media is now irate over the spending freeze.

Several outlets rushed to fearmonger over the confusion that the freeze ostensibly caused, even floating the idea that recipients of Medicaid would have their benefits shut off.

But those same outlets had no problem with a commander-in-chief issuing a unilateral spending freeze when now-former President Joe Biden decided to halt border wall construction in 2021.

Take, for example, CNN.

On the Trump spending freeze, it claimed that the Trump administration sent “conflicting messages about Medicaid.” They also asserted that “many facets of American life are left in limbo” under the spending freeze.

On the Biden border spending pause, however, they could hardly find a negative word to utter.

CNN instead celebrated the move as “particularly significant for landowners who over the course of the Trump administration fought to keep their property,” and the outlet included a favorable quote from one such landowner.

The reason for this is obvious.

CNN and its readers are politically and ideologically aligned with the web of nonprofits, interest groups, contractors, and other establishment entities that survive off the flow of federal dollars.

When the money faucet starts to run dry, those allies panic, and so does CNN.

But CNN has no problem with the money faucet running dry with respect to border security.

The outlet’s staff members and owners largely do not live in border communities fearing for their safety or in rural areas gripped by the fentanyl crisis.

In other words, the leftists once more do not care for principle, but only care for power.

To them, the ends justify the means for virtually any actions they take to advance their agenda, and they will dramatically clutch their pearls and sound the alarm when the conservatives use those exact same actions to forward their own agenda.

It’s a cynical, hypocritical way to pursue political victory.

But such tactics should not be surprising, because at this point, we should all have noticed that rewarding friends and crushing enemies is the one and only moral compass that the left still happens to possess.

